Kingfish Top Battle Jacks to Win Series

June 24, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Kenosha, WI. - The Kenosha Kingfish won the series finale against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks on Friday night.

Kenosha put Cole Tolbert on the mound to try and secure their first series win of the season. Tolbert, a sophomore out of the University of Mississippi, went 7.0 innings, only giving up 2 earned runs and striking out 5 batters.

The Kenosha offense shined in the contest, plating 8 runs, including a home run by second baseman, Henry Brown. Brown, a freshman at Indiana State University, broke out with 2 hits, 2 RBIs, and a walk on Friday night.

Battle Creek was able to get into reach of tying the game in the top of the 9th, but Reed Gannon, a Freshman from the University of Kentucky, shut down their offense and the Kingfish were able to hold on with a final score of 8-6.

This win came off of a double header sweep on Thursday. Kenosha has now secured their first series win of the year and currently sit at one game below .500.

Kenosha will travel to Green Bay to for a weekend set against the Rockers. First pitch will be on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. CT.

