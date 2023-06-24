Dock Spiders' Comeback Falls Short, Lose to Chinooks 8-6

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Tyler Peck on the mound

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders looked to bounce back after dropping two games to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Peck (Ohio University) got the nod on the mound for the Dock Spiders. Peck struggled from the get-go as he surrendered three runs to the Chinooks early on. By the end of the fourth inning, The Dock Spiders found themselves in a 3-0 deficit. In the top of the fifth, they chipped into the lead as they scored two runs to make it a 3-2 ballgame. A two RBI single from center fielder Connor Cooney (Holy Cross) which scored shortstop Jacob Anderson (Michigan State) and third baseman Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh), that made the score 3-2 Lakeshore. However, the Chinooks responded in the bottom of the fifth as they scored one run on a sacrifice fly from second baseman Brady Counsell (Minnesota) which gave the Chinooks a 4-2 lead. The Chinooks then brought four more runs across the plate in the sixth and seventh innings which gave them a 8-2 lead.

The Dock Spiders offense wasn't ready to give up just yet. In the top of the eighth inning with bases loaded, designated hitter Luke Novitske (Cal State East Bay) was hit by a pitch which scored Connor Cooney. Then catcher Brady Katterhagen (Wisconsin Platteville) grounded into a six four three double play that brought second baseman Jack Gorman (Presbyterian) across the plate, that made the score 8-4 in favor of the Chinooks. In the top of the ninth, first baseman Seth Sweet-Chick (Nevada) was hit by a pitch and then a single from Connor Cooney set up the Dock Spiders offense for a rally. Jack Gorman was walked following the single to load the bases with the Dock Spiders trailing by four. Left fielder Travis Strickler worked a walk that scored Sweet-Chick which made the deficit three runs. A sac fly from Luke Novitske scored Connor Cooney but that was all the Dock Spiders could muster as they fell to the Chinooks 8-6.

Both teams will be back in action tomorrow afternoon in Fond du Lac as they square off again in the Dock Spiders Cancer awareness game. The Dock Spiders will be wearing special pink jerseys to bring awareness and honor those who have been affected. It is also Weaver bobblehead giveaway day. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Cancer Awareness Weaver Bobblehead courtesy of SSM Health. Plus, all fans will have the opportunity to bid on the cancer awareness themed jerseys. First pitch is slated for 1:05 P.M. at Herr Baker Field.

