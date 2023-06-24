Kingfish Beat Battle Jacks 8-6, Stave off Late Battle Jacks Rally to Win Series

Kenosha, WI - Despite Battle Creek having the go-ahead run on the base paths, the Kenosha Kingfish staved off a late rally by the Battle Jacks to win the game, 8-6, clinching a series victory.

The Battle Jacks took the lead in the top of the 3rd inning. With runners on the corners, Fisher Pyatt (Central Arizona College) intentionally got himself caught in a rundown to give Spencer Verburg (Central Michigan University) the opportunity to steal home. The best of both worlds happened for the Battle Jacks as both Pyatt and Verburg ended up safe on the play. A few moments later, Charlie Rhee (San Diego State University) would drive in Pyatt on an RBI single to right field to give the Battle Jacks an early advantage, 2-0.

in front of a packed house at Simmons Field, the Kingfish responded by scoring seven unanswered runs, lasting from the bottom of the third inning until the end of the 7th. Kenosha's starting pitcher retired the Battle Jacks in order in five out of the seven innings that he pitched. Aside from the 3rd inning, Battle Creek was kept in check throughout the first seven innings of the game.

After overcoming a four run deficit at the beginning of the series, the Battle Jacks were looking to recapture some of that magic in the 8th and 9th innings of this game. After forcing the Kingfish into their bullpen in the top of the 8th inning, Rhee picked up his second RBI of the day by driving in Spencer Verburg on a ground ball. Then, Brock Daniels (University of Missouri) hammered a sacrifice fly deep to right field to drive in Blake McRae (Eastern Michigan University) to make the score, 7-4,

Following an extra insurance run from Kenosha, the Battle Jacks needed at least four runs to keep the game alive in the top of the 9th. Jake Allgeyer (Western Illinois University) started the inning with a leadoff single and then advanced to second on an error in the outfield. The Dogs then showed great patience at the plate, drawing three walks in a row to score Allgeyer to decrease the deficit to just three runs. Kenosha would then make a mistake with the bases loaded. When Pyatt hit a line drive to third base, the ball bounced out of the third baseman's glove, giving Blake Salamon (Northwood University) the chance to spring across the plate to bring the game within two. The error by the Kingfish allowed the Jacks to have both the tying run in scoring position and the go ahead run on the basepaths. Unfortunately for the Blue and White, the Kenosha defense stepped up when it mattered most, picking up the last outs they needed to clinch the win.

With this loss, the Battle Jacks (8-17) lose the four-game series to the Kingfish three games to one. Battle Creek will look to end their three-game losing streak at home against Wisconsin Rapids (14-11) on Saturday.

