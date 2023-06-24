Extra-Inning Battle Ends in Heartbreaking Fashion, Stingers Fall to Honkers 5-4

ROCHESTER, MN - In a 13-inning slugfest, the Rochester Honkers stole one from the Willmar Stingers with a 5-4 victory on Saturday.

Both teams canceled each other out in the second inning with Kyle Payne sending a solo shot over the left field wall and Drey Dirksen scoring on a wild pitch for the first two Stingers runs of the game.

The Honkers got those runs back right away with Kimo Fukofuka launching a two-run blast to put him in sole possession of the top spot on the the Northwoods League home run leaderboard with six.

Willmar regained the lead in the fifth inning off of a fielder's choice hit by Gabe Swansen.

MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Mitch Gutknecht continued his dominant start to the summer with a six-inning gem where his lone blemish was that Fukofuka home run.

His performance kept the Stingers in the lead for a majority of the game but the Honkers broke the ice in the eighth as a bases-loaded walk brought in the tying run.

After that however, Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Nolan Kemp was lights out for the Stingers not only to close that inning but to close the remainder of his four-inning appearance.

A majority of those innings would come in extra frames as neither side got past three runs until the tenth.

Luke Williams worked a pinch-hit single to give the lead back to the Stingers but down to their final out, the Honkers tied the game with a single from Ben North forcing more free baseball.

Both sides were held off the scoreboard for the next two innings until the Honkers walked it off in the thirteenth inning with a sac fly from North that would secure the series-opening victory for the home team.

The Stingers and Honkers will meet again tomorrow for the final game of the series.

