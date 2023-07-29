Weather Results in Early Finish, Series Split in Green Bay

Green Bay, WI - Green Bay was able to split the series with Madison on Friday night at Capital Credit Union Park after a storm kicked up and cut the game short after seven innings.

Madison was held hitless by Rockers' starter Maddox Long through five innings. Green Bay starters threw 10 consecutive hitless innings in the two-game series before the Mallards could record a hit. Jack Holman gave the Rockers a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 3rd when the lefty smashed his fourth home run of the year against Madison's All-Star southpaw Tommy Meyer.

It took until the top of the 6th for the Mallards to record a hit. Noah Sudyka led off the inning against Long with a double later to be scored by Nick Williams on a sacrifice fly.Before the rain started to crash down on Capital Credit Union Park, Mateo Matthews homered off of Davis Welch in his debut to give Green Bay a 3-1 lead.

Soon after, the umpires paused the game due to heavy rain and lightning in the area. After an hour worth of a delay, the game was called after seven innings.

Madison returns to play tomorrow to begin a home-and-home with Fond du Lac at Warner Park. First pitch against the Dock Spiders is scheduled for 6:05 P.M. CST.

