Growlers Split Series with Rival Pit Spitters

Kalamazoo, Mich. - Following a crushing defeat on Saturday, the Growlers offense bounced back Sunday afternoon, taking down the Traverse City Pit Spitters 11-8.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- Kalamazoo struck first Sunday afternoon. Following three straight singles to load the bases, a Jeter Ybarra RBI walk, sac fly from Henry Godbout and a passed ball put the Growlers in an early cushion.

- The Pit Spitters would answer with a crooked number of their own in the second inning, scoring five runs on four hits, a walk and a error while batting through all nine in their order.

- Following two Spitters runs in the sixth, the Growlers would tie up the ball game as Gabe Springer sent his seventh home run of the season over the right field wall or a three-run shot.

- K-Zoo looked to take a commanding lead in the seventh inning, starting off the inning with a single and a walk before Jeter Ybarra brought home Joey Winters on a flare single. Following a loud thunderous lightning strike hit within two miles of the stadium, the game would go into a delay.

- After a 45 minute rain-delay, the Growlers poured it on the seventh inning, scoring another two from an RBI double from Henry Godbout to put the Growlers ahead 11-8.

- Aaron Robertson would secure his first win of the season, throwing three scoreless innings of relief and striking out four to end the ballgame.

