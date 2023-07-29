Late Comeback Effort Falls Flat for Stingers, Fall to Bucks 6-2 in Series Opener
July 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - Returning home with a two-game win streak, the Willmar Stingers were unable to extend it as they fell 6-2 to the Waterloo Bucks on Saturday.
The Bucks jumped out to a hot start in the first inning as they used an early-game error to their advantage, scoring on a fielder's choice for the game's first run.
Greg Nichols added to that lead with a triple which scored two more and he was promptly brought in with a Drew Donaldson single.
Down 4-0 and seeing three unearned runs against him, Stingers starter Luke Schafer was dominant during the rest of his outing as he lasted six innings while striking out seven batters.
The Stingers were unable to score during that span and the Bucks only added onto their lead with a solo blast from Ben Gallaher.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Sam Malec limited the damage after that and it gave the Stingers a chance in the eighth.
With two outs in the inning, Sean Rimmer entered the game as a pinch hitter and singled to bring in the Stingers' first run.
The Bucks got that run back however in the ninth with a double from Gallaher to make the comeback a bit harder.
MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Luke Williams got a potential rally started with a double to score a run.
It was the second hit of the game for Williams but it would be the last hit of the day for the Stingers as they fell short against the Bucks in a series opening defeat.
The two sides will meet again tomorrow in the final game before the All-Star break.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
