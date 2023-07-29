Motorboaters Cruise Past Honkers in Comeback Fashion
July 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
In a comeback for the ages, the Bismarck Larks, playing as the Missouri River Motorboaters, hosted the Rochester Honkers for the first of a two-game series and came out on top after a late rally.
The Honkers struck first, scoring once in the first and then three in the fourth thanks to Andy Miller's (Seattle) two-RBI base hit and a wild pitch to knock out Bismarck Starter Colton Dorsey (Wallace - Dothan). The Motorboaters would get a run back thanks to a Honker error in the outfield, but Rochester still led 4-1 after three innings.
In the seventh, Rochester's Mattie Thomas (San Fransico) scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead back out to four, but that's all the scoring the Honkers would do.
With the Motorboaters still trailing by four in the bottom of the eighth, the Larks sent 13 men to the plate and scored seven runs on seven hits, with Rochester having to use three different arms to get out of the frame. Thanks to Benjamin Rosengard's (Undecided), or should we say, Captain Clucth's, two-run single with two outs, the Motorboaters took their first lead of the night at 8-5
Ryan Taylor (Dallas Richland) would shut the door, going 1-2-3 in the ninth to secure his first save of the summer and help the Motorboaters snap a five-game losing streak and take game one of this two-game series.
On the mound for the Missouri River, Jacob Arndt (Missouri - St. Louis) got the win out of relief, moving to 2-0. Despite Cole Seward's (Colorado Mesa) incredible 6.1 innings for Rochester to start, he would get the no-decision, and John Largespada (Los Angeles Harbor) would get the loss after losing the lead in the eighth. The Metro Area Fastest Pitch of the Game came in the ninth inning when Larks closer Ryan Taylor hit 89 mph.
The Fetzer Electric Play of the Game in the field during the top of the fifth inning when Motorboaters' centerfielder, Brock Kleszcz (UC San Diego), made a spectacular diving grab in the left-center field gap to save a run.
The Motorboaters and Honkers will meet for one final time this summer on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CT. It is also German Heritage Night & Touchstone Energy Member Appreciation presented by Basin Electric Power Corporative and Mor-Gran-SoU Electric Corporative. Join the Motorboaters to celebrate German Heritage at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field with Oktoberfest-themed festivities.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2023
- Motorboaters Cruise Past Honkers in Comeback Fashion - Bismarck Larks
- Dock Spiders Edge Mallards in 11 Innings 4-3 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rain Doesn't Stop Express from Picking up W - Eau Claire Express
- Dogs Fall in Extra Innings - Mankato MoonDogs
- Late Game Heroics From McRae and Adams Lead Battle Jacks Over Jackrabbits 8-7 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Jackrabbits Edge Out Battle Jacks 5-4, Surge Late to Win a Competitive Great Lakes East Bout - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Chinooks Snap Losing Streak In Comeback Win Over Woodchucks - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Lakeshore Drops Seventh Straight Game - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Kalamazoo Drops Ten-Inning Thriller Up Against Rockford - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Growlers Split Series with Rival Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Chinooks Fall to Dock Spiders for Sixth Straight Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Loggers Keep Pace, Beat MoonDogs 6-1 - La Crosse Loggers
- Larks Walk off Wacky Game on Hill's Hit-By-Pitch - Bismarck Larks
- Northwoods League Announces Great Plains All-Star Home Run Challenge Participants - Eau Claire Express
- Honkers Lose Longest Nine-Inning Game in Northwoods History - Rochester Honkers
- Honkers Allow 7-Run 8th, Lose 8-5 - Rochester Honkers
- Dogs Drop 2 in La Crosse - Mankato MoonDogs
- MoonDogs Fall to Loggers in La Crosse - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rockford Rivets Suffer Walk-off Loss to Kokomo Jackrabbits in Hard-Fought Series Opener - Rockford Rivets
- Rockford Rivets Win Crucial Series Against Kalamazoo, Rallying To A 9-6 Victory - Rockford Rivets
- Rockford Rivets Beat the Growlers in Extra Innings, Claiming Game 1 of the Series - Rockford Rivets
- Late Comeback Effort Falls Flat for Stingers, Fall to Bucks 6-2 in Series Opener - Willmar Stingers
- Sluggish Game for Wisconsin Rapids, Fall to the Rockers - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Wausau Commits Eight Errors, Falls to Lakeshore 9-8 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Madison Can't Find Recipe for Extras, Stumbles Again - Madison Mallards
- Rox Roll to 10-4 Win, Conclude Home Stand Sunday - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Defeat Rafters to Win Second Straight Game - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockers Continue Four-Game Homestand against Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Weather Results in Early Finish, Series Split in Green Bay - Madison Mallards
- Dock Spiders Win Second Straight, Pummel Chinooks 10-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bismarck Larks Stories
- Motorboaters Cruise Past Honkers in Comeback Fashion
- Larks Walk off Wacky Game on Hill's Hit-By-Pitch
- Huskies Rout Larks, Bismarck Drops Fifth Consecutive Ballgame
- Larks Drop Fifth Straight in Series Opener to Duluth
- Despite Out-Hitting Rox In Back-To-Back Days, Larks Are Swept In St. Cloud