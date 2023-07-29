Lakeshore Drops Seventh Straight Game

In this home-and-home series, the Lakeshore Chinooks (8-15) fell to the second-place Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (12-11) 10-4 Friday night at Herr-Baker Field.

The Dock Spiders struck first in the first chance they had. In the bottom of the first inning, Connor Cooney hit a leadoff infield single and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Cooney then reached third base on a groundout and scored on a pass ball, putting Fond du Lac ahead 1-0 heading into the second inning.

Fond du Lac added to its lead in the bottom of the third inning. Lakeshore starter Gradin Taschner gave up a leadoff walk and single to put runners on first and second. A one-out walk loaded the bases in favor of the Dock Spiders.

Parker Knoll then doubled to right center field, scoring two runs and giving the Dock Spiders a three-run lead. Taschner hit a batter and gave up a bases-loaded walk to put Fond du Lac in front 4-0.

A groundout to the left side of the field plated one more run. Kelson Johnson capped off the frame with a two-RBI single up the middle, putting the Dock Spiders up 7-0 going into the fourth inning.

In the top of the fourth, the Chinooks were able to get on the board. Adam Cootway got hit by a pitch and Will Johannes singled to left field to put runners on with two outs. Both runners then moved up 90 feet after a wild pitch.

Two wild pitches allowed both Cootway and Johannes to cross home plate as Lakeshore trailed 7-2 heading into the bottom of the inning.

Fond du Lac tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Seth Sweet-Chick reached first base after being hit by a pitch. He then stole second and third base after another batter was walked.

While the runner at first got caught in a rundown, Sweet-Chick raced home to score Fond du Lac's eighth run of the night.

In the top of the seventh, Lakeshore grabbed one run back. Drew Townsend drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a groundout. Matt Deprey singled up the middle to put runners on first and third with one out.

Joey Spence then hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Townsend, making the score 8-3 still in favor of Fond du Lac.

Lakeshore continued to battle back in the top of the eighth inning. Johannes drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Two consecutive groundouts scored Johannes and cut into the Chinooks' deficit as they trailed 8-4.

The Dock Spiders' offense piled on more runs in the bottom of the eighth. Lakeshore reliever Ryan Sell gave up a single and double to begin the inning. Connor Cooney did some more damage as his two-RBI single put his team ahead by six runs.

The Chinooks were unable to rally back in this one as they fell to the Dock Spiders. This marked their seventh consecutive loss, which ties a franchise record.

Deprey and Johannes led the way for Lakeshore as they went 2-for-5 and 2-for-4 respectively. Townsend also reached base in all three of his at-bats with one hit and two walks.

The Lakeshore Chinooks take on the Wausau Woodchucks (9-11) tomorrow night at Moonlight Graham Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CST.

