Dogs Fall in Extra Innings

The final two games before the All-Star break would start tonight in a must win situation for the MoonDogs.

The MoonDogs would find themselves in a dual before the Loggers would attempt to break the game open with a three-run inning. The MoonDogs bat's would not let that stand as Ty Rumsey would hit a no doubt shot off the video board for his second home run in as many days. Max Williams would add to the run total sending Dustin Crenshaw in.

MoonDogs wouldn't stop there as James Agabedis would get a solo shot to tie the game for the MoonDogs.

This would not be the last for the MoonDogs as they would see their first lead of the game come in the seventh after Rumsey stole second and third before getting pushed across by Crenshaw.

It would not take long for the Loggers to get the run back as they would score one in the top of the eight before forcing extra innings.

The Loggers would score first putting the MoonDogs in a must score situation. The MoonDogs would respond as Kip Fougerousse tripled sending Kai Roberts home.

The 12th inning would see the Loggers score two runs after an untimely error that would have gotten the MoonDogs out of the inning by only allowing one. The MoonDogs were unable to respond this time and would fall to the Loggers 7-5. These same two teams will face off at ISG Field tomorrow with a 5:35 P.M. first pitch.

