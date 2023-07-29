Dogs Fall in Extra Innings
July 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
The final two games before the All-Star break would start tonight in a must win situation for the MoonDogs.
The MoonDogs would find themselves in a dual before the Loggers would attempt to break the game open with a three-run inning. The MoonDogs bat's would not let that stand as Ty Rumsey would hit a no doubt shot off the video board for his second home run in as many days. Max Williams would add to the run total sending Dustin Crenshaw in.
MoonDogs wouldn't stop there as James Agabedis would get a solo shot to tie the game for the MoonDogs.
This would not be the last for the MoonDogs as they would see their first lead of the game come in the seventh after Rumsey stole second and third before getting pushed across by Crenshaw.
It would not take long for the Loggers to get the run back as they would score one in the top of the eight before forcing extra innings.
The Loggers would score first putting the MoonDogs in a must score situation. The MoonDogs would respond as Kip Fougerousse tripled sending Kai Roberts home.
The 12th inning would see the Loggers score two runs after an untimely error that would have gotten the MoonDogs out of the inning by only allowing one. The MoonDogs were unable to respond this time and would fall to the Loggers 7-5. These same two teams will face off at ISG Field tomorrow with a 5:35 P.M. first pitch.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2023
- Motorboaters Cruise Past Honkers in Comeback Fashion - Bismarck Larks
- Dock Spiders Edge Mallards in 11 Innings 4-3 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rain Doesn't Stop Express from Picking up W - Eau Claire Express
- Dogs Fall in Extra Innings - Mankato MoonDogs
- Late Game Heroics From McRae and Adams Lead Battle Jacks Over Jackrabbits 8-7 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Jackrabbits Edge Out Battle Jacks 5-4, Surge Late to Win a Competitive Great Lakes East Bout - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Chinooks Snap Losing Streak In Comeback Win Over Woodchucks - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Lakeshore Drops Seventh Straight Game - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Kalamazoo Drops Ten-Inning Thriller Up Against Rockford - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Growlers Split Series with Rival Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Chinooks Fall to Dock Spiders for Sixth Straight Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Loggers Keep Pace, Beat MoonDogs 6-1 - La Crosse Loggers
- Larks Walk off Wacky Game on Hill's Hit-By-Pitch - Bismarck Larks
- Northwoods League Announces Great Plains All-Star Home Run Challenge Participants - Eau Claire Express
- Honkers Lose Longest Nine-Inning Game in Northwoods History - Rochester Honkers
- Honkers Allow 7-Run 8th, Lose 8-5 - Rochester Honkers
- Dogs Drop 2 in La Crosse - Mankato MoonDogs
- MoonDogs Fall to Loggers in La Crosse - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rockford Rivets Suffer Walk-off Loss to Kokomo Jackrabbits in Hard-Fought Series Opener - Rockford Rivets
- Rockford Rivets Win Crucial Series Against Kalamazoo, Rallying To A 9-6 Victory - Rockford Rivets
- Rockford Rivets Beat the Growlers in Extra Innings, Claiming Game 1 of the Series - Rockford Rivets
- Late Comeback Effort Falls Flat for Stingers, Fall to Bucks 6-2 in Series Opener - Willmar Stingers
- Sluggish Game for Wisconsin Rapids, Fall to the Rockers - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Wausau Commits Eight Errors, Falls to Lakeshore 9-8 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Madison Can't Find Recipe for Extras, Stumbles Again - Madison Mallards
- Rox Roll to 10-4 Win, Conclude Home Stand Sunday - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Defeat Rafters to Win Second Straight Game - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockers Continue Four-Game Homestand against Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Weather Results in Early Finish, Series Split in Green Bay - Madison Mallards
- Dock Spiders Win Second Straight, Pummel Chinooks 10-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mankato MoonDogs Stories
- Dogs Fall in Extra Innings
- Dogs Drop 2 in La Crosse
- MoonDogs Fall to Loggers in La Crosse
- Dogs Top Puppies
- Dogs Sweep Puppies