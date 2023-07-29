Loggers Keep Pace, Beat MoonDogs 6-1
July 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, WI - Every day that goes by gets us closer to the Northwoods League playoffs. Every Logger win that goes by gets them closer to their goal of playing in them. The Loggers looked to add another game to the win column on Thursday night against the Mankato MoonDogs.
The MoonDogs showed some power early. The second batter of the game, Kai Roberts, hit a deep solo home run to right field before many of the fans at Copeland Park had gotten settled in. Though they made their mark early, the MoonDogs would score no more on six total hits in the ball game.
In the bottom of the second, two singles and an error would put Logger runners on second and third. Mic Paul would then drive in a run with a sacrifice fly. The Loggers had tied the game at 1-1.
Two more Logger runs would come in the bottom of the third. Ben Zeigler-Namoa would double and Ethan Frey would walk to put two men on. Matthew Piotrowski would step up to the plate and hit a single that scored Zeigler-Namoa. A throwing error by the MoonDogs would allow another run to score on the play, making the score 3-1 after three innings.
Fast forward to the bottom of the fifth. After two singles and a walk loaded the bases for the Loggers, two more walks would bring in two runs making the score 5-1. Later in the inning Zeigler-Namoa would hit a sacrifice fly to center to make the score 6-1.
The pitching for La Crosse was stupendous. Dylan Kirkeby went five strong innings with five hits, one run, one walk, and two strikeouts while earning the win. Stephen Ruhle made his Logger debut by going four innings in relief with one hit, no runs, one walk, and four strikeouts while securing the save. It is also worth noting that history was made at Copeland Park. Ethan Frey finished the game with five walks on five plate appearances, the most walks in a single game in Logger franchise history. Sure, he probably would have preferred five hits, but I'm sure he is just happy with the win.
With the win, the Loggers improve to 17-4 in the second half standings, still a game and a half above Waterloo for first place in the division. With the loss, the MoonDogs fall to 13-9, a game and a half out of first place in the Great Plains West. The Loggers will take on the MoonDogs once again at Copeland Park on Friday.
