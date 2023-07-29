Dock Spiders Edge Mallards in 11 Innings 4-3

July 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on game night

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on game night(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders notched their third straight win on Saturday night in Warner Park against the Mallards 4-3 in extra innings. Dock Spiders starting pitcher Joseph Chavana (Trinity) held the Mallards hitless through the first three frames. However, The Dock Spiders got down early in the bottom of the fifth inning, as an RBI single off the bat of Mallards second baseman Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) scored Jackson Tucker (St. John's) and gave the Mallards a 1-0 lead. In the top of the seventh, the Dock Spiders broke through as second baseman Seth Sweet-Chick (Nevada) launched his second home run of the week, third on the season, over the left field wall which tied the game. The Mallards responded in the bottom of the seventh with two runs. The Dock Spiders once again tied the game in the top of eighth as they scored two runs, capped off by a solo home run from third baseman Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh), his first of the season. The game remained tied until the top of the eleventh, when Dock Spiders pinch hitter Parker Knoll (Lawrence) laced an RBI single that scored Drew Barragan (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) and gave the Dock Spiders a 4-3 lead. Closer Zach Silfies (Elizabethtown) was called upon to finish the game and tallied two strikeouts which finished the game and gave the Dock Spiders a massive 4-3 win.

Dock Spiders reliever Jack Zupfer (St. Thomas) received the win, his first of the season as he struck out three mallards in two innings of work. Mallards reliever Jax Traeger (Texas Christian) was tagged with his third loss of the season. Zach Silfies registered his fifth save of the season. The Dock Spiders improved to 26-33 on the season, 13-11 in the second half. With the win, The Dock Spiders are now one game out of first in the Great Lakes West Division as the Mallards sit in first. The Dock Spiders will be back at home on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Madison Mallards. It's autograph Sunday sponsored by Big League Chew at Herr-Baker Field! Stay after the game to collect autographs from your favorite Dock Spiders players, coaches, and Weaver! Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.