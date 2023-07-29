Kalamazoo Drops Ten-Inning Thriller Up Against Rockford

Kalamazoo, Mich. - In one of the most-thrilling, edge of your seats of the year at Homer Stryker Field, too many missed opportunities for the Growlers cost them, falling 5-4 to the Rockford Rivets in ten innings.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- The long ball would be the story of the first five innings of Thursday' night's thrilling extra inning ballgame.

- Following a clean first inning for Growlers starter Eamon Horwedel, Nick Demarco sent his third home run of the season against the Growlers over the left field wall to give the Rivets an early 1-0 lead. The Rivets would add two more in the fourth all coming from two-out base hits. A solo shot for Conner Allen followed by a double and triple by the eight and nine-hole hitters gave Rockford an early cushion.

- Despite the four extra base hits given up, Eamon Horwedel would have his eighth quality start of the season giving up three runs across seven innings while striking out eight batters and walking none.

- After stranding five runners on in the first four innings, Kalamazoo would finally break through in the fifth. After a pair of walks, a fielder's choice and a single from Henry Godbout, Anthony Stephan drove a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall for a grand slam. His first home run of the year and third Growlers grand slam would give them a 4-3 lead.

- Kalamazoo would have loads of chances to pull away but were unable to come through. A sac fly to center brought home the tying runner in the eighth for the Rivets while the Growlers would strand six runners in the seventh through the ninth.

- Rockford would score their placement runner on a high-chopping groundout to third and the Growlers were unable to bring home theirs in the 10th. Beau Coffman secured his fourth win of the season for the Rivets throwing three innings of relief.

