Rockers Continue Four-Game Homestand against Rafters

Green Bay Rockers catcher Nainoa Cardinez

(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are set to take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Saturday night, with first pitch from Capital Credit Union Park set for 6:05 p.m. in the midst of a four-game homestand.

The pregame concert performed by Unity will begin at 5:00 p.m. with it also being Hawaiian night at the ballpark. There is currently a jersey auction live on the Rockers website for the special jerseys being worn Saturday.

Green Bay comes into this game fresh off a series split with the Madison Mallards Friday night, in a game that was called after six innings due to weather starting in the top of the seventh.

Jack Holman (UCLA) and Mateo Matthews (Wagner College) each hit homers to provide all these runs for Green Bay, with Holman's homer being a two-run bomb and Matthews's being a solo shot.

Maddox Long (Harding) threw 5.2 innings of one earned run ball to keep the Rockers ahead for good, while recording five strikeouts and allowing just one hit, bringing his ERA to a 2.28 mark in second half play.

Jayson Jones (Arkansas) and Holman both recorded multi-hit games with the two of them combining for four hits in six total plate appearances, as the Rockers finished with six total hits in just six innings of offense prior to the game being called.

Heading into Saturday's pitching matchup, Green Bay will start Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern St) who comes in with a 2-4 record and a 4.36 ERA through his first 43.1 innings pitched this season.

In 13 appearances, Stoddard has amassed 49 strikeouts while allowing just 16 walks while also recently pitching in the 2023 Northwoods League Great Lakes All-Star Game this past Tuesday at Traverse City.

The Rafters will start Jacob Rosenkranz (Missouri Baptist) for the 11th time this season with him recording a 2.19 ERA and 24 strikeouts in his first 37 innings pitched this summer while having a 4-2 record.

Green Bay and Wisconsin Rapids will square off Sunday afternoon to conclude the four-game homestand at Capital Credit Union Park following Saturday's matchup. First pitch from Ashwaubenon is set for 1:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

