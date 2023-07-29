Jackrabbits Edge Out Battle Jacks 5-4, Surge Late to Win a Competitive Great Lakes East Bout
July 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release
Battle Creek, MI - After 11 days without a home game, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (21-36, 11-12) fell just short to the surging Kokomo Jackrabbits (22-36, 9-14) at MCCU Field, 5-4.
Before the game, Field Manager Chris Clark shared about how he encouraged his players to take a break from baseball over the three-day all-star break.
"To have a couple of days to push the reset button and kick back for a second is huge," remarked Clark. "I told all the players to go out and get away from baseball for a little bit. Go golfing. Go see a Movie. Go hangout with some of the other guys on the team. I wanted each of my players to do something that allows them to reset mentally as well as getting a chance for players to recover after the 7-game road trip."
The caveat to having the rest days was the fact that Kokomo also got them as well. The Jackrabbits arrived at the game four hours before first pitch, which is earlier than any team has shown up for a game all season. This fact showcased how Kokomo was just as rested and ready for the matchup.
With both teams rested, the game was a dogfight from start to finish. Defensively, Jared Schwartz (Davenport) made a solid start for the Battle Jacks, striking out three and yielding two earned runs in four innings of work. Jacob Lycan (Concordia) contributed two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen, fanning two. Zacheriah Frasher (St. Peters) hammered the strike zone for three punch outs in one and two-thirds innings of work. Lastly, Brandon Markarian contributed one and a third scoreless innings.
A couple of mistakes by the Battle Jacks defense plated two unearned runs by Kokomo. A throwing error in the 6th inning enabled a Jackrabbit to score. Later on in the frame, another runner scored on a rare dropped strike three passed ball sequence. Each of those runs proved costly in the one score game.
Despite the setbacks, the Battle Jacks did make up for their mistakes in the first 6 innings with some solid run support. The Blue and White registered their second multi-home run day with both Kyle Ratliff (SIUE) and Spencer Verburg (Central Michigan) scorching home runs. The other two scoring plays came from a Brock Daniels (Missouri) RBI scoring Jt Sokolove (Illinois State) and Anthony Aloisio (Davenport) scoring on a bases loaded walk. Going into the 7th inning, the game was tied, 4-4.
With the game on the line, Kokomo made a big play in the 8th. With two outs in the inning, the Jackrabbits hit an RBI single to drive in the go-ahead run. The bullpen for the Brown and Orange clinched the game from there, stranding the tying run for the Battle Jacks in scoring position in the 9th. Kokomo picked up their third road victory in a row, 5-4.
With this loss, the Battle Jacks fall to 5-4 on the season against Kokomo, matching the final score of the game. Fortunately for Battle Creek, since Kalamazoo lost, the Battle Jacks still remain just four-and-a-half games out of a playoff spot with 15 games to go. The Dogs will look to bounce back against the Rabbits on Friday.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2023
- Motorboaters Cruise Past Honkers in Comeback Fashion - Bismarck Larks
- Dock Spiders Edge Mallards in 11 Innings 4-3 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rain Doesn't Stop Express from Picking up W - Eau Claire Express
- Dogs Fall in Extra Innings - Mankato MoonDogs
- Late Game Heroics From McRae and Adams Lead Battle Jacks Over Jackrabbits 8-7 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Jackrabbits Edge Out Battle Jacks 5-4, Surge Late to Win a Competitive Great Lakes East Bout - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Chinooks Snap Losing Streak In Comeback Win Over Woodchucks - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Lakeshore Drops Seventh Straight Game - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Kalamazoo Drops Ten-Inning Thriller Up Against Rockford - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Growlers Split Series with Rival Pit Spitters - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Chinooks Fall to Dock Spiders for Sixth Straight Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Loggers Keep Pace, Beat MoonDogs 6-1 - La Crosse Loggers
- Larks Walk off Wacky Game on Hill's Hit-By-Pitch - Bismarck Larks
- Northwoods League Announces Great Plains All-Star Home Run Challenge Participants - Eau Claire Express
- Honkers Lose Longest Nine-Inning Game in Northwoods History - Rochester Honkers
- Honkers Allow 7-Run 8th, Lose 8-5 - Rochester Honkers
- Dogs Drop 2 in La Crosse - Mankato MoonDogs
- MoonDogs Fall to Loggers in La Crosse - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rockford Rivets Suffer Walk-off Loss to Kokomo Jackrabbits in Hard-Fought Series Opener - Rockford Rivets
- Rockford Rivets Win Crucial Series Against Kalamazoo, Rallying To A 9-6 Victory - Rockford Rivets
- Rockford Rivets Beat the Growlers in Extra Innings, Claiming Game 1 of the Series - Rockford Rivets
- Late Comeback Effort Falls Flat for Stingers, Fall to Bucks 6-2 in Series Opener - Willmar Stingers
- Sluggish Game for Wisconsin Rapids, Fall to the Rockers - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Wausau Commits Eight Errors, Falls to Lakeshore 9-8 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Madison Can't Find Recipe for Extras, Stumbles Again - Madison Mallards
- Rox Roll to 10-4 Win, Conclude Home Stand Sunday - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Defeat Rafters to Win Second Straight Game - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockers Continue Four-Game Homestand against Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Weather Results in Early Finish, Series Split in Green Bay - Madison Mallards
- Dock Spiders Win Second Straight, Pummel Chinooks 10-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Battle Creek Battle Jacks Stories
- Late Game Heroics From McRae and Adams Lead Battle Jacks Over Jackrabbits 8-7
- Jackrabbits Edge Out Battle Jacks 5-4, Surge Late to Win a Competitive Great Lakes East Bout
- Battle Jacks Run out of Gas in Green Bay, Lose to Rockers 14-2
- Battle Jacks Fall Just Short to Rockers 4-3, Rubner and Daniels Go Yard
- Rafters Get Revenge on Battle Jacks 6-2, Score 5 Runs in the 3rd Inning