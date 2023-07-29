Sluggish Game for Wisconsin Rapids, Fall to the Rockers

July 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release









Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on game day

(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters) Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on game day(Wisconsin Rapids Rafters)

Wisconsin Rapids, Wi- It was an ugly game for Wisconsin Rapids on both sides of the ball as they dropped the first game of the series to Green Bay by a score of 7-2. The bats were not flowing and were out hit 10-3.

The Rockers wasted no time driving in runs. Green Bay got on the forefront in the bottom of the 1st as the Arkansas product, Jayson Jones, smashed a solo home run into deep right center on the 8th pitch of the night. JoJo Jackson followed it up with a liner into center field. Shortly after, Holman got on base via an error from Rosenkranz. Another error from the pitcher brought in Jackson to score and it went to a 2-0 lead.

Green Bay kept the hit train rolling and Cooper Kelly and Zielinski singled while Ewell was hit by a pitch. Jayson Jones was also hit by a pitch which brought Kelly in to walk home. The Rafter starter, Jacob Rosenkranz, couldn't find his rhythm as Jack Holman hit a line drive into center field to bring in Ewell and Jones to score. It was 5-0 after the first two innings and the Rafters were in trouble.

Jacob Rosenkranz got the start on the mound and did not have one of his better days. He gave up 6 hits and 5 runs with 4 innings of work. The Notre Dame College pitcher, Johnny Anservitz, threw 2 innings and acquired 3 strikeouts.

Jayson Jones grabbed his second home run of the day as he lashed a ball into deep right center field. Mateo Matthews followed it up with a solo home run of his own to make it 7-0 only through 5 innings.

The Rafters were halted offensively as they only had one hit through 7 innings. There were many fly outs and the Rockers pitching staff grabbed 10 strikeouts with 4 pitchers coming out of the bullpen. It wasn't till the top of the 8th where the Rats cracked the scoreboard. Ty Johnson grabbed the second hit for the Rafters with a sharply hit line drive into center field. Carlson walked and then Brendan Bobo tallied his 37th RBI of the season with a hit that was blitzed into right field and Johnson scored from second. The Panamanian, Orlando Lorduy, got on base from a fielder's choice that sent Carlson home. This was the only inning where the Rafters scored as the Rockers retired the side in 3 batters in the 9th.

The Rafters looked rusty and it was their first full game in 6 days. They committed 3 errors in the field and they looked uncharacteristic on both sides of the ball. It was a game they will have to forget and look to play winning baseball tomorrow. They visit Capital Credit Union park for the second game this series and the final time this season. Rafters hope to split the series with the Rockers as the first pitch is at 1:05 tomorrow afternoon.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.