Weather Postpones Explorers and Canaries; Scholten to Pitch in Nightcap Saturday

July 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers and Sioux Falls Canaries were set to open a three-game series tonight at Lewis and Clark Park, but heavy and continued rain in Sioux City has forced the postponement of the game. The two teams will play two seven inning games beginning tomorrow Saturday, July 20 with a first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. and gates opening at 4:00 p.m. Tonight's game was to feature Iowa State Representative and current Explorers pitcher J.D. Scholten in the series opener. Those plans have now shifted, and Scholten will take the mound tomorrow in game two of the doubleheader.

The weather has also forced the club to make a slight adjustment for the promotions for the Saturday twin bill. The Explorers will give away 2024 replica jerseys when the gates open for game one tomorrow beginning at 4:00 p.m. The second game will feature J.D. Scholten T-shirts to be thrown out during the game.

In game one, the Explorers will send out RHP Braunny Munoz (4-3, 6.55) to face LHP Ty Culbreth (9-1, 1.84) for the Canaries while in game two J.D. Scholten (2-0, 2.13) gets the nod facing LHP Tanner Brown (7-3, 2.83) for Sioux Falls.

The games can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM, and the video stream will air for free on aabaseball.tv.

The series will wrap up on Sunday, July 21 with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch; then the Explorers will be off July 22-24 for the American Association All-Star break. The team returns to action July 25, beginning a four-game series against the Cleburne Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

