July 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs offense never comes around, dropping the finale in Lake Country, 6-4.

With the series tied at one a piece, the ball was in Kenny Serwa's hands to control the game for the Dogs.

Serwa, coming off of a nine-strikeout performance, couldn't quite replicate his previous work, lasting for just 3.1 innings. Serwa gave up five runs on eight hits before handing the ball over to the bullpen.

The bullpen behind Serwa kept the game close, having four pitchers combine to throw 4.2 innings of one run ball.

Most notably out of the bullpen, a familiar face for the Dogs made his season debut. Brian Schlitter, a member of the 2022 and 2023 Dogs teams, was signed during the Lake Country series, throwing one inning out of the bullpen in the loss.

Schlitter enters this Dogs team with four seasons of MLB experience under his belt, while also working under pitching coach Stu Cliburn for the previous two seasons.

The bats for the Dogs were problematic, striking out a total of eleven times.

A high note from the Dogs' poor offensive effort was Narciso Crook hitting his 16th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the top of the fourth inning. Crook's long ball tied teammate Jacob Teter and Cleburne's Brian O'Grady for second in the American Association in home runs.

A quick turnaround for the Dogs, as the team will head to the U.S. Steel Yard for a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

