Goldeyes Sweep Explorers for Second Time this Season

July 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes at bat

(Winnipeg Goldeyes) Winnipeg Goldeyes at bat(Winnipeg Goldeyes)

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (33-28) pulled to within 3.5 games of first place in the West Division with a 5-4, come-from-behind victory over the Sioux City Explorers at Lewis & Clark Park Thursday evening. The Goldeyes swept the three-game set and have won eight of nine contests against the Explorers this season.

Sioux City (26-33) batted around in the second inning, scoring four times on only two hits. Third baseman Osvaldo Martínez had one of those hits, a two-run single to left field that gave the Explorers a 2-0 lead. Centre fielder Nick Shumpert came in on a fielding error and Martínez was forced in on a bases-loaded walk before the side was retired.

Winnipeg rallied to tie the game with four runs of their own in the top of the third. Right fielder Max Murphy drove in catcher Kevin García and shortstop Andy Armstrong with a base hit to centre field to cut Sioux City's lead in half. The next batter, designated hitter Miles Simington also singled to centre, bringing in left fielder Roby Enríquez before Murphy came in to even the score on centre fielder Nick Anderson's sacrifice fly to centre.

The Goldeyes took the lead in the fourth inning when third baseman Ramón Bramasco lifted a sacrifice fly to centre field that scored García.

Landen Bourassa (W, 6-3) gave up four runs - three earned - on seven hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out three and walked four. Joey Steele (S, 1) sent the Explorers down in order in the ninth to preserve the win.

Austin Drury (L, 2-5) worked five innings for Sioux City, allowing four earned runs on eight hits while fanning three and walking one.

"It was good to see Landen respond after the tough second inning," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "It was also good to see our offence respond the way they did. After we got punched in the face, we punched right back. It was a really good game, and a great series."

The team will travel home to Winnipeg overnight and will face the Milwaukee Milkmen Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Park. Ryder Yakel (1-2, 4.07 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Goldeyes, while Milwaukee's scheduled starter is Sebastián Rodríguez (6-2, 4.21 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Friday is Throwback Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a vintage pennant, the Goldeyes will wear special retro jerseys, and there will be postgame fireworks!

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

-Goldeyes-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.