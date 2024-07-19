Brantley Bell's Three Hit Day Seals Chicago Dogs Series Victory in Game Two

July 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







Brantley Bell's three hit day seals Chicago Dogs series victory in Game Two, 4-1.

Brantley Bell was the star of the show against Gary, blasting his eighth home run of the season in the first inning.

Bell's stellar performance continued, hitting a single in the third inning followed by an RBI single in the eighth inning.

The big day at the plate improved Bell's batting average to .311 on the season.

Nick Dalesandro and Gus Sosa each had multi-hit games in the victory. Between Dalesandro, Sosa and Bell, the trio combined for seven of the Dogs' nine hits.

On the other end of the field, Dogs pitching cruised, allowing just one run across three different pitchers.

Jake Carroll received the nod to start his second game of his professional career, tossing five innings of one run ball, collecting three strikeouts. Carroll's efforts earned him his first professional win.

The bullpen behind Carroll consisted of Tyler Driver and Brian Schlitter. Driver shoved, throwing three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

Schlitter continued the trend, hurling a scoreless ninth inning, earning his first save of the season.

The Dogs will look for the sweep in Game Three, as the team continues to inch forward to the top of the American Association East division, trailing just 3.5 games out of first place.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.