Cougars' Late Rally Falls Short

July 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars put up a valiant comeback effort, with four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but ultimately fell 10-7 to the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Trailing 10-3 entering the bottom of the ninth, Claudio Finol worked a one-out walk from Julio Pinto to start the rally. Following an Alex McGarry fly out, Jonah Davis was hit by a pitch to put two runners aboard for the Cougars (35-27). Todd Lott then drove in both runners with a double down the left field line to make it 10-5. Following Lott's double, Simon Reid worked another walk to keep the rally going. Then, Ernny Ordoñez crushed an opposite field double to bring home two more runs and pull the Cougars within three runs.

After the double by Ordoñez, Galli Cribbs Jr. walked to bring the tying run to the plate. However, Pinto induced a fly out from Trendon Craig for the final out to end the ballgame.

Earlier in the night, Gary (24-39) put up four runs in the top of the first against Nick Belzer (6-4). Howard Rodriguez led off the frame with a double before coming home on a single by Yanio Perez. Later in the inning, Francisco Del Valle belted a three-run homer to make it 4-0 RailCats. Gary went on to add another run in the second on an RBI single by Gio Diaz to go up 5-0.

The Cougars started to rally in the bottom of the third against Andres Diaz (5-2). Craig and Armond Upshaw hit back-to-back singles to start the inning, before Finol hit a dribbler that resulted in a fielder's choice to load the bases. McGarry then worked a walk to drive in his first run as a Cougar in his Kane County debut. Then, Lott lifted a single to left field that scored a pair to make it 5-3. Lott finished the night 2-for-5 with four runs driven in.

However, Gary went on to score the next five runs. The Railcats put up three in the sixth, including a home run by Jose Contreras to go up 8-3. In the top of the ninth, Gary added more insurance on a run-scoring double and solo home run by Del Valle that pushed the lead to 10-3 before the Cougars' rally.

Andres Diaz earned the win by tossing over 120 pitches for the Railcats. The right hander worked 7.2 innings allowing three runs on eight hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

The Cougars continue the series with Gary Southshore on Saturday night. Right-hander Peyton Long (3-6, 4.41 ERA) will take the mound for the RailCats against Cougars' lefty Greg Mahle (5-0, 2.20 ERA). Saturday's game is "Christmas in July" at the ballpark with a Santa Claus bobblehead giveaway presented by the Pride Stores and post-game fireworks. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

