Cougars' Late Rally Falls Short
July 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Kane County Cougars News Release
GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars put up a valiant comeback effort, with four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but ultimately fell 10-7 to the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.
Trailing 10-3 entering the bottom of the ninth, Claudio Finol worked a one-out walk from Julio Pinto to start the rally. Following an Alex McGarry fly out, Jonah Davis was hit by a pitch to put two runners aboard for the Cougars (35-27). Todd Lott then drove in both runners with a double down the left field line to make it 10-5. Following Lott's double, Simon Reid worked another walk to keep the rally going. Then, Ernny Ordoñez crushed an opposite field double to bring home two more runs and pull the Cougars within three runs.
After the double by Ordoñez, Galli Cribbs Jr. walked to bring the tying run to the plate. However, Pinto induced a fly out from Trendon Craig for the final out to end the ballgame.
Earlier in the night, Gary (24-39) put up four runs in the top of the first against Nick Belzer (6-4). Howard Rodriguez led off the frame with a double before coming home on a single by Yanio Perez. Later in the inning, Francisco Del Valle belted a three-run homer to make it 4-0 RailCats. Gary went on to add another run in the second on an RBI single by Gio Diaz to go up 5-0.
The Cougars started to rally in the bottom of the third against Andres Diaz (5-2). Craig and Armond Upshaw hit back-to-back singles to start the inning, before Finol hit a dribbler that resulted in a fielder's choice to load the bases. McGarry then worked a walk to drive in his first run as a Cougar in his Kane County debut. Then, Lott lifted a single to left field that scored a pair to make it 5-3. Lott finished the night 2-for-5 with four runs driven in.
However, Gary went on to score the next five runs. The Railcats put up three in the sixth, including a home run by Jose Contreras to go up 8-3. In the top of the ninth, Gary added more insurance on a run-scoring double and solo home run by Del Valle that pushed the lead to 10-3 before the Cougars' rally.
Andres Diaz earned the win by tossing over 120 pitches for the Railcats. The right hander worked 7.2 innings allowing three runs on eight hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
The Cougars continue the series with Gary Southshore on Saturday night. Right-hander Peyton Long (3-6, 4.41 ERA) will take the mound for the RailCats against Cougars' lefty Greg Mahle (5-0, 2.20 ERA). Saturday's game is "Christmas in July" at the ballpark with a Santa Claus bobblehead giveaway presented by the Pride Stores and post-game fireworks. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from July 19, 2024
- Tripp Stays Undefeated in Cleburne's League-High 38th Win - Cleburne Railroaders
- Cougars' Late Rally Falls Short - Kane County Cougars
- 'Dogs' Offensive Woes Continue in Game One Loss - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Weather Postpones Explorers and Canaries; Scholten to Pitch in Nightcap Saturday - Sioux City Explorers
- Explorers Face the Canaries - Sioux City Explorers
- Eighth Inning Magic Brings the Chicago Dogs a Series Victory Over Milwaukee - Chicago Dogs
- Chicago Dogs Offense Never Comes Around, Dropping the Finale in Lake Country, 6-4 - Chicago Dogs
- Chicago Dogs Shut Out Lake Country In The Series Opener - Chicago Dogs
- The Chicago Dogs Split the First Two Games against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Impact Field. the Dogs Earned Their Second Walk-Off Win of the Season in Game 2 of the Series. - Chicago Dogs
- Chicago Dogs Lose One Run Lead in Eighth Inning, Drop the Series Finale to Gary - Chicago Dogs
- Brantley Bell's Three Hit Day Seals Chicago Dogs Series Victory in Game Two - Chicago Dogs
- Chicago Dogs' Pitching Collapses, Lake Country DockHounds Take Game Two, 12-6 - Chicago Dogs
- Goldeyes Sweep Explorers for Second Time this Season - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kane County Cougars Stories
- Cougars' Late Rally Falls Short
- Cougars Clobber Cleburne to Earn Split
- Cougars Can't Complete Comeback
- Cleburne Even Series on Friday
- Cougars Fall in Thriller