Explorers Face the Canaries

July 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers continue their homestand this weekend as they face their I-29 rivals, the Sioux Falls Canaries at Lewis and Clark Park. The series features a pair of jerseys, a chance at some cash, a loaded Sunday and the third start for Iowa State Representative J.D. Scholten. Come out and support your X's.

Explorers Opponent

The Sioux Falls Canaries, July 19-21

Friday, July 19-7:05 p.m.

J.D. SCHOLTEN takes the mound!

FREE-SHIRT FRIDAYS: J.D Scholten T-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game when you can meet J.D. Scholten for pictures and autographs!

SCORE SOME CASH : When the X's score, fans can score some cash. One lucky fan will receive $100 in CASH for each run scored by the X's! !

Saturday, July 20-6:05 p.m.

SOUVENIR SATURDAYS: Replica jersey giveaway

Sunday, July 21-4:05 p.m.

MILITARY SUNDAYS: All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with a valid ID! Presented by Liberty National Bank

ICE CREAM SUNDAYS: Fans can enjoy a FREE voucher for an ice cream sundae from A&W on top of enjoying our ice cream specialty of the day at our concessions! Plus, kids can run the bases like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series with Sioux Falls, the Explorers will be off July 22-24 for the American Association All-Star game in Kansas City. The club then will begin a four-game series against the Cleburne Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas, July 25 - 28. The Explorers return home Tuesday, July 30 to face the Lincoln Saltdogs.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.