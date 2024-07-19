Chicago Dogs Shut Out Lake Country In The Series Opener

Chicago Dogs shut out Lake Country in the series opener, 7-0.

After completing a long homestand, the Dogs traveled up north to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, to kickstart a three-game series against the DockHounds.

John Baker started on the mound in the opener on plenty of rest and high in spirits after being announced an American Association all-star.

Baker threw his best outing of the season, tossing six shutout innings, giving up just one hit, striking out five batters. The one hit Baker allowed wasn't until the fifth inning, throwing 4.2 no hit innings.

Strong pitching continued for the Dogs, as Lukas Galdoni was the only bullpen pitcher to enter the game for the Dogs, throwing three scoreless innings.

Galdoni continues to impress, allowing just one earned run over his last 18 innings of work. The rookie pitcher lowered his season ERA to 1.54 following the victory in Lake Country.

Behind lights-out pitching, the bats got on the board early for the Dogs, scoring two runs in the first inning from a Narciso Crook two run shot, his 15th home run of the season.

Following the first inning, the bats for the Dogs' were quiet until the ninth inning, where the team rallied for five insurance runs.

A big ninth inning Dusty Stroup bases-loaded double cleared the bases and was the icing on the cake in the Dogs victory in game one.

Brooks Gosswein, coming off of a career start, will look to continue his dominant pitching in Game Two for the Dogs.

