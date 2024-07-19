Chicago Dogs Lose One Run Lead in Eighth Inning, Drop the Series Finale to Gary

July 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







Chicago Dogs lose one run lead in eighth inning, drop the series finale to Gary 8-6.

The Dogs sought a series sweep over the Gary SouthShore RailCats in game three at the Steel Yard.

American Association All-Star John Baker took the hill for the Dogs, throwing five innings while allowing four runs.

The Dogs scored just one run throughout Baker's five innings, a Narciso Crook RBI single in the first inning.

Dusty Stroup started off a rally in the seventh inning, drilling his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot. Stroup's long ball started a hit parade, as the Dogs continued to add four runs on four hits.

The big seventh inning from the Dogs was quickly erased, as Gary's offense attacked the Dogs bullpen, scoring four runs in the late innings off of Thomas King and Brian Schlitter.

Schlitter's appearance was his third in the last four days. Schlitter erupted in the loss, letting up three runs while later being named the losing pitcher.

The Dogs weren't able to recover from Gary's late game explosive bats, dropping the finale.

A weeklong road trip for the Dogs comes to a close, as the team hosts Milwaukee and Lake Country for a six game homestand.

Brooks Gosswein will be the scheduled starter for the Dogs in the home opener against Milwaukee.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.