Chicago Dogs Lose One Run Lead in Eighth Inning, Drop the Series Finale to Gary
July 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Chicago Dogs News Release
Chicago Dogs lose one run lead in eighth inning, drop the series finale to Gary 8-6.
The Dogs sought a series sweep over the Gary SouthShore RailCats in game three at the Steel Yard.
American Association All-Star John Baker took the hill for the Dogs, throwing five innings while allowing four runs.
The Dogs scored just one run throughout Baker's five innings, a Narciso Crook RBI single in the first inning.
Dusty Stroup started off a rally in the seventh inning, drilling his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot. Stroup's long ball started a hit parade, as the Dogs continued to add four runs on four hits.
The big seventh inning from the Dogs was quickly erased, as Gary's offense attacked the Dogs bullpen, scoring four runs in the late innings off of Thomas King and Brian Schlitter.
Schlitter's appearance was his third in the last four days. Schlitter erupted in the loss, letting up three runs while later being named the losing pitcher.
The Dogs weren't able to recover from Gary's late game explosive bats, dropping the finale.
A weeklong road trip for the Dogs comes to a close, as the team hosts Milwaukee and Lake Country for a six game homestand.
Brooks Gosswein will be the scheduled starter for the Dogs in the home opener against Milwaukee.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from July 19, 2024
- Eighth Inning Magic Brings the Chicago Dogs a Series Victory Over Milwaukee - Chicago Dogs
- Chicago Dogs Offense Never Comes Around, Dropping the Finale in Lake Country, 6-4 - Chicago Dogs
- Chicago Dogs Shut Out Lake Country In The Series Opener - Chicago Dogs
- The Chicago Dogs Split the First Two Games against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Impact Field. the Dogs Earned Their Second Walk-Off Win of the Season in Game 2 of the Series. - Chicago Dogs
- Chicago Dogs Lose One Run Lead in Eighth Inning, Drop the Series Finale to Gary - Chicago Dogs
- Brantley Bell's Three Hit Day Seals Chicago Dogs Series Victory in Game Two - Chicago Dogs
- Chicago Dogs' Pitching Collapses, Lake Country DockHounds Take Game Two, 12-6 - Chicago Dogs
- Goldeyes Sweep Explorers for Second Time this Season - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Dogs Stories
- Eighth Inning Magic Brings the Chicago Dogs a Series Victory Over Milwaukee
- Chicago Dogs Offense Never Comes Around, Dropping the Finale in Lake Country, 6-4
- Chicago Dogs Shut Out Lake Country In The Series Opener
- The Chicago Dogs Split the First Two Games against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Impact Field. the Dogs Earned Their Second Walk-Off Win of the Season in Game 2 of the Series.
- Chicago Dogs Lose One Run Lead in Eighth Inning, Drop the Series Finale to Gary