Tripp Stays Undefeated in Cleburne's League-High 38th Win

July 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release









Cleburne Railroaders' Johnathon Tripp on the mound

(Cleburne Railroaders, Credit: Madison Blandford) Cleburne Railroaders' Johnathon Tripp on the mound(Cleburne Railroaders, Credit: Madison Blandford)

Cleburne, TX - RHP Johnathon Tripp improved to 5-0 with a 6.1 IP performance only allowing one run on four hits in Cleburne's 4-1 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs on Friday night at La Moderna Field.

At 38-25, the Railroaders have matched their best stretch in franchise history through 63 games and currently hold a 2.5 game lead over second place Kane County in the East Division.

The Railroaders drove in three runs in the sixth innings when DH Brian O'Grady gave them the 2-1 lead on an RBI single, the team's 600th hit of the season. After a bases loaded walk from 1B Thomas Dillard with nobody out, a double play from Lincoln allowed another run.

The Cleburne bullpen followed Tripp's outing in the seventh innings as RHPs Mark Washington and Kristian Scott kept the Saltdogs scoreless. Scott picked up his sixth save of the season when he put Lincoln down in order in the ninth.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.