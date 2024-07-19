Chicago Dogs' Pitching Collapses, Lake Country DockHounds Take Game Two, 12-6

Chicago Dogs pitching collapses, Lake Country DockHounds take game two 12-6.

Following a shutout from Dogs pitching in the series opener of the series at Lake Country, mound excellence didn't carry over into game two.

Brooks Gosswein started for the Dogs in game two, throwing his worst outing of the year, lasting just 3.1 innings, allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks.

Gosswein's struggles extended into the bullpen, as Tyler Driver and Jake Carroll combined for one inning out of the bullpen, allowing a total of four runs.

Despite pitching struggles for the first half of the game, there was a positive outcome of Dogs' pitching.

Cal Coughlin was activated off of the inactive list, making his first appearance since June 11. Coughlin threw 1.1 innings out of the bullpen, allowing one hit while getting one strikeout.

Coughlin, the Chicago native, pitched impressive numbers while at TCU, holding a 2.65 ERA over three seasons in the bullpen.

Offensively, the Dogs had a hard time scoring runners, leaving 12 runners on base throughout the entire game.

Narciso Crook and Dusty Stroup both had three hit games in the Dogs' six run effort.

Both teams face off Thursday afternoon in search of the series victory.

