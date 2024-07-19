Eighth Inning Magic Brings the Chicago Dogs a Series Victory Over Milwaukee

Eighth inning magic brings the Chicago Dogs a series victory over Milwaukee, 8-7.

A competitive rivalry showcased two of the top teams in the American Association East Division fighting for a series victory.

Steven Lacey, the Wednesday starter for the Dogs, entered the game on a pitch restriction. Lacey's coming off of a recent injury which landed him on the inactive list for around a month.

In his second start since being activated, Lacey threw three scoreless innings, only giving up one hit, striking out three batters.

Behind Lacey's outing, the Dogs got on the board early in the first inning. After Brantley Bell and Narciso Crook both singled, Jacob Teter sent them both home, blasting a three-run home run to right field.

Teter's long ball was his 17th of the season, the second most in the American Association.

Following Lacey's three innings of work, Jake Carroll was the first out of the Dogs' bullpen.

The Dogs added another run following Carroll's first inning of work. Gus Sosa led off the inning by doubling to left field, then scoring off of a Nick Novak infield single.

After throwing a scoreless fourth inning, Carroll quickly collapsed, allowing three runs in the top of the fifth inning. Milwaukee's big inning was highlighted by a Jose Sermo two run homer to left field.

The Dogs quickly rallied back, loading the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning for Sosa, who hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field, allowing Crook to score.

Johnni Turbo added a second fifth inning run for the Dogs, hitting an opposite field single, driving in Teter.

Tyler Driver relieved Carroll heading into the top of the sixth inning, tossing a scoreless sixth inning.

Driver returned for the seventh inning, loading the bases with no outs retired. Sermo, who already pounded Dogs pitching in his previous at-bat, continued to hit Dogs pitching, hammering a two RBI single off of Driver.

The Milkmen scored another run off of Driver from an Oscar Santos RBI groundout.

Driver was removed from the game after allowing three earned runs, getting replaced by Lukas Galdoni. Galdoni was able to escape the inning with no additional harm caused.

Milwaukee added an additional run in the eighth inning, taking its first lead of the game.

The Dogs quickly fought back as Dusty Stroup led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a game tying solo home run.

Stroup's solo shot was his second home run of the series, his seventh of the season.

The Dogs regained the lead quickly. Crook hit an infield single which led to a throwing error, allowing Novak to score.

With a one run lead going into the top of the ninth inning, Galdoni went back out once again.

The rookie pitcher walked a batter, but got out of the inning, securing the Dogs' series victory. Galdoni was awarded the victory, improving his season record to 2-0.

The win puts the Dogs ahead of the Milkmen in the American Association East Division standings. The Dogs now sit just 3.5 games out of first place.

Jeff Isom's crew receives a much-needed rest day before heading into a three game homestand against the Lake Country DockHounds.

