'Dogs' Offensive Woes Continue in Game One Loss
July 19, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
CLEBURNE, TX - The Saltdogs (21-42) struck first but couldn't tame Cleburne's (38-25) hot offense late in the game in a 4-1 loss.
C Max Hewitt posted a two-hit performance with a single and an RBI double. He also threw out two runners trying to steal second going 2-for-2 on the evening.
OF Aaron Takacs joined Hewitt with two hits with a single and a double, the two combined for four of the Saltdogs' five total.
RHP Zach Keenan pitched 6.0 innings giving up six hits, four runs all being earned, three walks, and struck out three batters. A three-run bottom of the sixth put an end to his night.
The Saltdogs opened the scoring early with one run in the top of the second with Hewitt's double that scored OF Justin Farmer from first base with two outs.
Cleburne would respond immediately with a run on a throwing error to tie the ballgame at one. That error was the only one between the two teams.
Both starting pitchers found groves until the sixth when the Railroaders broke out for three runs in the frame after loading the bases with no outs.
The 'Dogs left on a combined five runners in the sixth, seventh, and eighth, four of them on with one out. Lincoln has now lost three games in a row.
Game two of the series is scheduled for 7:06 on Saturday night from La Moderna Field in Cleburne, Texas.
Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.
