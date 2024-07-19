The Chicago Dogs Split the First Two Games against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Impact Field. the Dogs Earned Their Second Walk-Off Win of the Season in Game 2 of the Series.

The Chicago Dogs split the first two games against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Impact Field. The Dogs earned their second walk-off win of the season in Game 2 of the series.

Chicago is 31-29 through the team's first 60 games.

The first game of the series began on Monday, but a line of dangerous storms stopped play at the end of the eighth inning with the teams tied up at 4. Milwaukee prevailed by a score of 8-5 in 11 innings early Tuesday morning.

Dogs Game 1 starting pitcher Brooks Gosswein tossed five innings and allowed four earned runs. All four runs came in the top of the fourth inning, as Milwaukee tallied four hits.

Aside from the fourth, Gosswein had a strong outing. He allowed three scattered hits and struck out three Milkmen.

Chicago's offense scored four runs against Milwaukee starting pitcher Jhordany Mezquita. Mezquita threw only five innings and walked three Dogs.

The Dogs and Milkmen resumed play at 10:30 Tuesday morning, when Milwaukee ultimately added four runs in the top of the 11th inning.

Third baseman Dusty Stroup continues to swing a hot bat for the Dogs.

He finished 3-5 with a double, scored a run and drove in Zion Pettigrew to tie the ballgame at four.

Chicago and Milwaukee took a 30-minute break between Game 1 and Game 2, and the Dogs jumped out to a hot start.

Starting pitcher Kenny Serwa made quick work of the top of Milwaukee's order by notching two strikeouts in the first.

Two of the Dogs' All-Star hitters scored in the bottom of the first inning.

Left fielder Nick Dalesandro singled, and Brantley Bell drove him home with his ninth home run of the season.

Serwa continued to have success against Milwaukee early Tuesday afternoon. He delivered his best start of the season by throwing eight scoreless innings. He allowed three hits in his start, and they were all singles.

Serwa set season highs in innings, while striking out a season-high 11 Milkmen.

The Milkmen experienced success against relief pitcher Cal Coughlin in the ninth inning. He allowed two hits and three earned runs.

Bullpen arm Cal Djuraskovic came in to relieve Coughlin and limited Milwaukee's ninth-inning damage.

Similar to the past few weeks, Stroup delivered when he was most needed. He hit his sixth home run of the season to deep left field to tie the game in the ninth inning. The blast was his second home run in the past three games.

Stroup reached base four times in Game 2 against Milwaukee.

Djuraskovic got into a little bit of trouble in the top of the 10th inning, but rookie relief pitcher Thomas King succeeded in the big moment.

He retired the two batters he faced, and Milwaukee went home empty-handed in the inning.

Chicago quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame, and outfielder Johnni Turbo delivered the Dogs' second walk-off win of the season.

Turbo drove the ball to deep center field, which gave center fielder Narciso Crook plenty of time to score.

Game 3 between the Dogs and Milkmen at Impact Field will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

