Sports stats

WNBA Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 26, 2025

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video


The Mystics defeat the Aces 94-83

The Mystics came back for REVENGE from that May 23rd buzzer beater but this time they sealed the victory for their third consecutive win!

Sonia Citron led the way with 21 PTS, 2 REB, and 2 AST.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 26, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Washington Mystics Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central