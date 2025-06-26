Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 26, 2025

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







The Mystics defeat the Aces 94-83

The Mystics came back for REVENGE from that May 23rd buzzer beater but this time they sealed the victory for their third consecutive win!

Sonia Citron led the way with 21 PTS, 2 REB, and 2 AST.

