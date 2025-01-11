Warriors Suffer Narrow Loss to Hurricanes

January 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors pushed late but could not find a late game-tying goal and fell 4-2 to the Lethbridge Hurricanes Saturday at the Events Centre.

The Warriors went toe-to-toe against the experienced Hurricanes in the opening period. Moose Jaw played at a high pace and was able to generate several looks at the Lethbridge net. Defensively, they were able to press the Hurricanes at their blueline which slowed down the Lethbridge rush.

On a four-minute penalty kill late in the first period, Ethan Semeniuk pressured Lethbridge into a turnover high in the Moose Jaw zone. Semeniuk then raced up the ice and drove to the Hurricane net and finished his rush with his eleventh goal of the season, which was his first shorthanded goal.

Lethbridge was able to respond with just over a minute remaining in the period when they crashed the Moose Jaw net and Shane Smith flipped in a game-tying goal.

Throughout the second period, the Hurricanes had a consistent presence inside the Moose Jaw zone. That pressure led to 22 shots in the frame, and a go-ahead goal from Shane Smith with five and a half minutes left.

Three minutes later, Lethbridge came up the ice on an odd-man rush, eventually setting up Logan Wormald in the middle of the ice where he made it 3-1.

Moose Jaw battled back in the final minute of the period. The line of Ethan Hughes, Landen McFadden, and Riley Thorpe created pressure inside the Lethbridge zone. They worked the puck to Aiden Ziprick at the right blueline, who then skated towards the high slot where he snapped a shot to the pack of the net, his tenth of the year pulled the Warriors to within one.

The third period was tight as the Warriors pressed for an equalizer and the Hurricanes looked for insurance.

Moose Jaw had a power play inside the final minute of regulation and they pulled their goalie for an extra attacker. Unfortunately, the gamble backfired as the Hurricanes shot the puck into the empty net.

The Warriors are now off until next weekend when they have another two games at home. Next Friday the Portland Winterhawks are in town for the only time this season, and then on Saturday, the Edmonton Oil Kings make their first visit to Moose Jaw.

