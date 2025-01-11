Chiefs Wrap Roadie in Wenatchee Saturday Night
January 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Wenatchee, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs wrap up their quick road trip to the western side of the state with their sixth match-up of the season against the Wenatchee Wild Saturday night. So far this year, the Chiefs are 4-1-0-0 against the Wild, with Shea Van Olm (4G-2A), Chase Harrington (2G-4A), Mathis Preston (2G-3A), Berkly Catton (1G-4A) and Brayden Crampton (5A) being the top five skaters against the divisional foe. Dawson Cowan has posted four wins in net against Wenatchee this season (2.00 GAA / .939 SV%).
LOCATION: Town Toyota Center
TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
