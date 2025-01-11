Winterhawks Defeat Pats, 7-3

January 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats dropped the opening game of their three-game homestand with a 7-3 loss to the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday at the Brandt Centre.

Zach Moore, Zach Lansard, and Dayton Deschamps scored goals for Regina, while Ewan Huet stopped 27 of 30 in the final 40 minutes of play after Kelton Pyne was yanked after the first period.

Kyle Chyzowski and Diego Buttazzoni each scored twice for Portland, while Marek Schlenker made 26 saves for his ninth win this season. Tyson Jugnauth (1G-1A), Carter Sotheran (1G-1A), and Ryder Thompson rounded out the Winterhawks scoring, improving to 2-0 on their Eastern Division road trip.

FINAL SCORE: Winterhawks 7, Pats 3

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Pats at 2:47 - Zach Moore (8), assisted by Connor Bear & Cameron Kuzma // Bear sent a pass to a streaking Moore who cut across the middle and from the right circle fired a shot far side past Schlenker to get the Pats on the board first at 1-0.

1-1: Winterhawks at 8:20 - Ryder Thompson (7), assisted by Hudson Darby & Carsyn Dyck // Thompson's shot from the right point eluded Pyne to even up the contest at 1-1.

2-1: Winterhawks at 12:11 - Diego Buttazzoni (21), assisted by Tyson Jugnath & (PP) // Buttazzoni's shot from the right circle beat Pyne under the arm to give the Winterhawks a 2-1 lead.

3-1: Winterhawks at 12:50 - Kyle Chyzowski (28), assisted by Carter Sotheran // Sotheran's shot from the high slot bounced around and eventually off Chyzowski and past Pyne to extend the lead to 3-1.

4-1: Winterhawks at 18:44 - Carter Sotheran (2), assisted by Kyle McDonough & Cole Slobodian// Sotheran's shot along the ice went in past a screened Pyne to make it 4-1 Winterhawks.

Second Period

4-2: Pats at 4:47 - Zach Lansard (3), assisted by Cohen Klassen & Brayden Smith // The Winterhawks turned the puck over in their own zone and Lansard got free and fired a shot short side past Schlenker to get the Pats to within a pair at 4-2.

5-2: Winterhawks at 15:18 - Kyle Chyzowski (29), assisted by Alex Weiermair & Jordan Duguay // Weiermair sent a pass to Chyzowski at the left circle, and he ripped the puck past Huet to make it 5-2.

Third Period

6-2: Winterhawks at 50 seconds - Diego Buttazzoni (22), unassisted // Buttazzoni got the puck at the left circle, and from the dot he beat a screened Huet to his glove hand to give the Winterhawks a four-goal lead at 6-2.

7-2: Winterhawks at 4:45 - Tyson Jugnauth (9), unassisted // A turnover inside the Pats zone went to Jugnauth who's wrister from the slot beat a screened Huet to make it 7-2.

7-3: Pats at 10:57 - Dayton Deschamps (4), assisted by Brayden Smith & Caden Brown // Deschamps got the puck at the blue line and from the left point he let a shot go that beat a screened Schlenker to make it 7-3.

THE STATISTICS

SOG: Regina - 8-14-7-29 | Portland- 12-10-20-42

PP: Regina - 0/1 | Portland - 1/3

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (8 saves / 12 shots in 20 minutes) & Ewan Huet (27 saves / 30 shots in 40 minutes)

Portland: Marek Shlenker (26 saves / 29 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Tyson Jugnauth (1G-1A) - Winterhawks

Second: Diego Buttazzoni (2G) - Winterhawks

Third: Zachary Lansard (1G) - Pats

JUST NOTES

Cohen Klassen picked up an assist and has points in back-to-back games. He has four points (2G-2A) in his last four games. Zach Lansard scored his third goal of the season and has points in two of his last three games (1G-1A). Cameron Kuzma had an assist on the Pats' first goal and has points in back-to-back games (1G-1A). Connor Bear has assists in two straight games. Zach Moore ended a four-game goalless drought with his eighth of the season. Brayden Smith ended a 10-game pointless streak with a career high two assists. Dayton Deschamps scored his fourth goal of the season and has points in back-to-back games. Caden Brown ended a two-game pointless streak with an assist. He has nine points (7G-2A) in his last 10 games. The Pats fell to 11-22-4-2 while the Winterhawks improved to 23-14-2-1.

COMING UP

The Pats next home game is Wednesday, January 15th when they face the Red Deer Rebels at the Brandt Centre. Get your tickets at reginapats.com.

