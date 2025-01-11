Oil Kings Fall to Tigers in Final Game of Homestand

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings finished a five-game homestand on Saturday Night at Rogers Place with a 3-1-0-1 record after a 6-1 loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Edmonton was unable to get much going in the hockey game, only getting six shots in each of the first two periods. The Oil Kings were down 2-0 after one period after Hunter St. Martin scored for the Tigers shorthanded. It was the first shorthanded goal against for the Oil Kings all season. Liam Ruck made it 2-0 in the first about two minutes later as well.

Kadon McCann and Ryder Ritchie each scored in the second period for Medicine Hat, one shorthanded, one on the powerplay to make it 4-0 after two periods.

Gavin Hodnett scored on the powerplay 1:40 into the third period to get on the board for the Oil Kings but that was as close as they would get. Marcus Pacheco and Hunter St. Martin added two more to make it 6-1 for Medicine Hat.

The Oil Kings powerplay was 1-for-6 and the penalty kill was 2-for-4. Alex Worthington made 30 saves in the Oil Kings net as well.

Edmonton is now 22-15-1-2 on the season and embark on a three-game Saskatchewan road trip starting on Wednesday in Swift Current.

