Game Day Hub: January 11 at Regina

January 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks head to Regina to take on the Pats on Saturday, January 11 at 4:00 p.m. PT at Brandt Centre.

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Brandt Centre

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, January 24 - Pride Night - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, February 1 - Hawks Fight Cancer - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, February 8 - Hawkey for All - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

In their last outing, the Portland Winterhawks powered past the Brandon Wheat Kings with a 6-3 victory, fueled by a dominant third-period surge. Alex Weiermair led the way with two goals, including the go-ahead tally early in the final frame, while Ryder Thompson and Jordan Duguay chipped in with highlight-reel plays. Ryan Miller sealed the win with a shorthanded goal late in the game, capping off a strong all-around performance for the Hawks.

Captain Chyzowski Continues to Capitalize

Kyle Chyzowski is having an incredible season, solidifying himself as a leader both on and off the ice for the Winterhawks. With 64 points (27G, 37A) in 39 games, he leads the team in scoring and is tied for first in the WHL. His 27 goals are third in the league, and his 160 shots on goal top the WHL. Chyzowski has been especially hot recently, posting 10 points (1G, 9A) in four games last week. He added two assists in last night's tilt against Brandon. Beyond the stats, Chyzowski's leadership and consistency have been instrumental to the Hawks' success, making him a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

Reviewing Regina

The Regina Pats enter tonight's matchup in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with an 11-21-4-2 record. They're coming off a hard-fought 5-4 overtime victory against the Moose Jaw Warriors last night and will aim to build momentum against the Winterhawks. Regina's offense is led by left winger Julien Maze, who has recorded 28 points (8G, 20A) in 36 games, making him a consistent playmaker. Right winger Caden Brown provides a scoring punch with 13 goals and 21 points in 32 games, including four power-play tallies.

Between the pipes, Kelton Pyne has handled the bulk of the workload, posting a 9-13-3 record with a 3.47 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage in 29 appearances. Backup Ewan Huet has seen limited action, going 1-6-0 with a 5.28 GAA and an .862 save percentage in 10 games. Special teams have been a challenge for the Pats this season, with their power play ranked 21st in the league at 15.6% and their penalty kill sitting 20th at 71.4%. These struggles present an opportunity for the Winterhawks' top-tier special teams to take control of the game.

2024-25 Season Series

This is the first and only meeting between the Regina Pats and Portland Winterhawks this season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.