Oil Kings and Tigers Renew Pleasantries in Edmonton

January 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings and Medicine Hat Tigers are set to meet tonight at Rogers Place in Edmonton as the Oil Kings wrap up a five-game homestand.

The Oil Kings are coming off a 5-4 win over the Prince Albert Raiders last night at home, improving to 3-0-1-0 on this homestand and 14-5-0-1 on home ice this season. Gracyn Sawchyn had two goals in last nights win, including the opening marker just 12 seconds into the game. Cole Miller, Gavin Hodnett, and Blake Fiddler also scored.

The Tigers are coming off a 8-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels last night, highlighted by a Marcus Pacheco hat-trick. Medicine Hat has now won three straight games, and are 3-1-0-0 in 2025 so far.

As it stands heading into Saturday's action, the Oil Kings are 22-14-1-2, and currently sit fourth in the WHL's Eastern Conference, and are just three points back of the Tigers who lead the Central Division with a 24-15-2-0 record.

Tonight will mark the sixth of eight meetings this season between the Oil Kings and Tigers. So far, the Oil Kings have earned a 3-2-0-0 record against Medicine Hat, including the most recent meeting on December 7 in Medicine Hat, a 7-4 win for Edmonton in an emotional game that saw 74 minutes in penalties get racked up. Gavin Hodnett and Lukas Sawchyn lead the Oil Kings in scoring in the season series with five points each, while Gavin McKenna has six points to lead the series for Medicine Hat.

Game time from Rogers Place is 7 p.m. tonight.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (36, 22-35-57)

Gavin Hodnett (39, 17-23-40)

Roan Woodward (39, 16-24-40)

Lukas Sawchyn (39, 8-21-29)

Adam Jecho (28, 9-16-25)

Milestone Watch:

D Blake Fiddler is 2 games away from 100 in the WHL

Tigers Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gavin McKenna (32, 20-45-65)

Oasiz Wiesblatt (40, 18-38-56)

Bryce Pickford (35, 18-20-38)

Hunter St. Martin (38, 26-9-35)

Mathew Ward (39, 11-20-31)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

Sat., Sep. 21, 2024 - @ MH (4-2 MH)

Fri., Nov. 8, 2024 - @ MH (4-2 EDM)

Wed., Nov. 13, 2024 - @ EDM (2-1 MH)

Fri., Nov. 22, 2024 - @ EDM (3-2 EDM)

Sat., Dec. 7, 2024 - @ MH (7-4 EDM)

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 - @ Edmonton

Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 - @ Medicine Hat

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 - @ Edmonton

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.