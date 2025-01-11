Hawks Down Pats in 7-3 Offensive Onslaught
January 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks showcased their firepower in Regina, erupting for a seven-goal performance to secure a commanding 7-3 victory over the Pats at Brandt Centre on Saturday evening.
Game #40: Portland (7) at Regina (3)
SOG: POR (42) - REG (29)
PP: POR (1/3) - REG (0/1)
Saves: Schlenker (26/29) - Pyne (8/12)
Huet (27/30)
GAME NOTES:
Ryder Thompson tallied goals in two straight games for the frst time in his WHL career.
SCORING:
REG - Zach Moore (8) from Connor Bear and Cameron Kuzma
POR - Ryder Thompson (8) from Hudson Darby and Carsyn Dyck
POR - Diego Buttazzoni (21) from Tyson Jugnauth and Josh Zakreski (Power Play)
POR - Kyle Chyzowski (28) from Carter Sotheran
POR - Carter Sotheran (2) from Kyle McDonough and Cole Slobodian
REG - Zachary Lansard (3) from Cohen Klassen and Brayden Smith
POR - Kyle Chyzowski (29) from Alex Weiermair and Jordan Duguay
POR - Diego Buttazzoni (22)
POR - Tyson Jugnauth (9)
REG - Dayton Deschamps (4) from Brayden Smith and Caden Brown
GAME SUMMARY:
The Pats struck early, finding the back of the net just 2:47 into the opening frame, but the Winterhawks responded with authority, rattling off four unanswered goals in the first period. Ryder Thompson kick-started the scoring surge at 8:20 with a rocket from the point, marking his second goal in as many games. Diego Buttazzoni followed suit at 12:11, burying a one-timer from the right dot just five seconds into a power play. Carter Sotheran kept the momentum rolling, going bar-down at 12:50. Kyle Chyzowski tipped in a Sotheran wrister from the point at 18:50 to close out the first.
Regina clawed one back early in the second period, but Portland quickly regained control. Kyle Chyzowski extended the lead to 5-2 at 15:18, finishing a one-timer from the left circle. Buttazzoni notched his second of the night just 50 seconds into the third period, intercepting a clearing attempt and firing a wrist shot glove-side. Tyson Jugnauth capped the scoring for the Winterhawks at 4:47, ripping a shot from the slot for a 7-2 advantage. The Pats added a late goal at 10:57 of the final frame, but the Winterhawks' dominant play secured the decisive victory.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks face off against the Prince Albert Raiders on Tuesday, January 14 at 5:00 p.m. PT at Art Hauser Centre.
