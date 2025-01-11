Cougars' Early Surge Falls Short in 6-3 Loss to Rockets

January 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KELOWNA, BC - The Prince George Cougars started strong but couldn't maintain their momentum, falling 6-3 to the Kelowna Rockets on Friday night at Prospera Place.

GAME SUMMARY

The Cougars wasted no time getting on the board, with Aiden Foster opening the scoring just 21 seconds into the game. Moments later, at 6:57, Ben Riche doubled the lead, finishing off a 2-on-0 opportunity with a setup from Lee Shurgot. Despite the early dominance, the Rockets responded late in the first period, cutting the Cougars' lead to 2-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second, Kelowna tied the game at 10:29, but Prince George regained the lead with a highlight-reel goal from Kayden Lemire at 15:48. However, the Rockets quickly evened the score again, sending the game into the third period tied 3-3.

The final frame belonged to Kelowna, as they struck twice in rapid succession-just nine seconds apart-at 0:37 and 0:46, pulling ahead 5-3. The Cougars called a timeout in an effort to regroup, but the Rockets sealed the game with another goal at 12:37, securing the 6-3 victory.

Stats and Standouts:

Ben Riche extends his point streak to 11 games and netted his second goal as a Cougar in as many games

Viliam Kmec led the Cougars in shots on goal with six

What's Next?

The Cougars conclude their weekend tomorrow night against the Kamloops Blazers at 6:00 pm at the Sandman Centre.

Next Game: Saturday, January 11 @ Kamloops - 6:00 pm

Next Home Game: Friday, January 24 vs. Brandon - 7:00 pm

