Cougars' Early Surge Falls Short in 6-3 Loss to Rockets
January 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Prince George Cougars started strong but couldn't maintain their momentum, falling 6-3 to the Kelowna Rockets on Friday night at Prospera Place.
GAME SUMMARY
The Cougars wasted no time getting on the board, with Aiden Foster opening the scoring just 21 seconds into the game. Moments later, at 6:57, Ben Riche doubled the lead, finishing off a 2-on-0 opportunity with a setup from Lee Shurgot. Despite the early dominance, the Rockets responded late in the first period, cutting the Cougars' lead to 2-1 after 20 minutes.
In the second, Kelowna tied the game at 10:29, but Prince George regained the lead with a highlight-reel goal from Kayden Lemire at 15:48. However, the Rockets quickly evened the score again, sending the game into the third period tied 3-3.
The final frame belonged to Kelowna, as they struck twice in rapid succession-just nine seconds apart-at 0:37 and 0:46, pulling ahead 5-3. The Cougars called a timeout in an effort to regroup, but the Rockets sealed the game with another goal at 12:37, securing the 6-3 victory.
Stats and Standouts:
Ben Riche extends his point streak to 11 games and netted his second goal as a Cougar in as many games
Viliam Kmec led the Cougars in shots on goal with six
What's Next?
The Cougars conclude their weekend tomorrow night against the Kamloops Blazers at 6:00 pm at the Sandman Centre.
Next Game: Saturday, January 11 @ Kamloops - 6:00 pm
Next Home Game: Friday, January 24 vs. Brandon - 7:00 pm
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025
- Whynott's Late-Game Heroics Lifts Americans Over Thunderbirds - Tri-City Americans
- Heartbreak in Kennewick for T-Birds - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Rockets Double-up on Cougars, 6-3 - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans vs Royals - January 11, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Giants Grab Point in Wild Finish with Blazers - Vancouver Giants
- Victoria Power Play Pushes Past Wild Friday, 5-2 - Wenatchee Wild
- Sanche Stops 43 In 4-2 Win Over Spokane - Everett Silvertips
- Cougars' Early Surge Falls Short in 6-3 Loss to Rockets - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Prince George Cougars Stories
- Cougars' Early Surge Falls Short in 6-3 Loss to Rockets
- Game Preview: Cougars at Rockets: 0
- Cougars Acquire Peardon from Rebels in Exchange for Fifth-Round-Pick
- The Price Is Riche: Cougars Defeat Giants Courtesy of Late Game Heroics from Ben Riche
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Giants: 0