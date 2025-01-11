Sanche Stops 43 In 4-2 Win Over Spokane

EVERETT, Wash. - Jesse Sanche turned aside 43 of 45 in the Everett Silvertips' comeback win over the the Spokane Chiefs at Angel of the Winds Arena Friday night.

Landon DuPont opened the scoring 13:02 into the first period for Everett, fielding a Tyler MacKenzie drop pass in the slot for his 11th goal of the season.

Mathis Preston tied the game 2:43 into the second period with a cross-slot pass off a 2-on-1 rush. Cohen Harris gave Spokane the lead 32 seconds later as a shot off the endboards took a lively rebound for Harris to slide past Sanche.

Nolan Chasko equalized for the Silvertips 17:14 into the second period, netting a pass from behind the net over the right shoulder of Spokane's netminder Dawson Cowan for his fourth goal of the season. Just 42 seconds later, Dominik Rymon deflected in a long distance slapshot from Brek Liske 17:56 in the second for a 3-2 Silvertip lead through two.

Zachary Shantz, skating in his Silvertip debut, recorded his first goal as a Silvertip, an empty net shorthanded goal with 1:00 remaining in the third period, to seal the victory.

The Silvertips improved to 29-5-3-2 following the win, their 63 points leading the WHL. They turn their attention to the Seattle Thunderbirds in Kent tomorrow night, with a home matchup with the Tri-City Americans Sunday at 4pm PT.

