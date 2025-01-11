Preview: Americans vs Royals - January 11, 2025
January 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Royals
Saturday, January 11, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: The Americans saw their 5-2 lead disappear in a 4:05 stretch late in the game, but Brandon Whynott scored a power play goal with 41 seconds remaining to lift the Americans to a 6-5 victory over Seattle last night. Jackson Smith led the way offensively with four assists while Ryan Grout picked up his first career WHL win.
VS VICTORIA: It's been nearly four months since these two teams matched up as the Americans opened the 2024-25 season on Vancouver Island, splitting a pair of 5-4 overtime games in Victoria. Gavin Garland's first WHL goal gave the Americans a victory in the second game of the year. The season series wraps up on February 7 when the Royals return to the Toyota Center.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals
Brandon Whynott (20-23-43) Brandon Lisowsky (22-24-46)
Gavin Garland (19-19-38) Cole Reschny (13-33-46)
Jake Sloan (12-24-36) Teydon Trembecky (22-21-43)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals
Power Play - 16.7% (22-for-132) Power Play - 25.2% (39-for-155)
Penalty Kill - 80.4% (111-for-138) Penalty Kill - 74.6% (106-for-142)
Around the Concourse:
Jersey Auction: Lukas Matecha #30 (Blue)
Gesa Autograph Booth: Jaxen Adam (Post-Game Section J)
Section D: Chuck-A-Puck, Middle School Bridge Building Contest
Section J: Middle School Bridge Building Contest
Section R: Chuck-A-Puck, Middle School Bridge Building Contest
Section X: Middle School Bridge Building Contest
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025
- Whynott's Late-Game Heroics Lifts Americans Over Thunderbirds - Tri-City Americans
- Heartbreak in Kennewick for T-Birds - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Rockets Double-up on Cougars, 6-3 - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Americans vs Royals - January 11, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Giants Grab Point in Wild Finish with Blazers - Vancouver Giants
- Victoria Power Play Pushes Past Wild Friday, 5-2 - Wenatchee Wild
- Sanche Stops 43 In 4-2 Win Over Spokane - Everett Silvertips
- Cougars' Early Surge Falls Short in 6-3 Loss to Rockets - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Whynott's Late-Game Heroics Lifts Americans Over Thunderbirds
- Preview: Americans vs Royals - January 11, 2025
- Brandon Whynott commits to Bowling Green Falcons for 2025-26
- Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - January 10, 2025
- Americans acquire Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Charlie Elick from Brandon