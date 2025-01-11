Preview: Americans vs Royals - January 11, 2025

January 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Royals

Saturday, January 11, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Americans saw their 5-2 lead disappear in a 4:05 stretch late in the game, but Brandon Whynott scored a power play goal with 41 seconds remaining to lift the Americans to a 6-5 victory over Seattle last night. Jackson Smith led the way offensively with four assists while Ryan Grout picked up his first career WHL win.

VS VICTORIA: It's been nearly four months since these two teams matched up as the Americans opened the 2024-25 season on Vancouver Island, splitting a pair of 5-4 overtime games in Victoria. Gavin Garland's first WHL goal gave the Americans a victory in the second game of the year. The season series wraps up on February 7 when the Royals return to the Toyota Center.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Brandon Whynott (20-23-43) Brandon Lisowsky (22-24-46)

Gavin Garland (19-19-38) Cole Reschny (13-33-46)

Jake Sloan (12-24-36) Teydon Trembecky (22-21-43)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Victoria Royals

Power Play - 16.7% (22-for-132) Power Play - 25.2% (39-for-155)

Penalty Kill - 80.4% (111-for-138) Penalty Kill - 74.6% (106-for-142)

Around the Concourse:

Jersey Auction: Lukas Matecha #30 (Blue)

Gesa Autograph Booth: Jaxen Adam (Post-Game Section J)

Section D: Chuck-A-Puck, Middle School Bridge Building Contest

Section J: Middle School Bridge Building Contest

Section R: Chuck-A-Puck, Middle School Bridge Building Contest

Section X: Middle School Bridge Building Contest

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.