Heartbreak in Kennewick for T-Birds

January 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENNEWICK, Wash. - A last-minute Tri-City power play goal erased a Coster Dunn fueled late game rally, and the Seattle Thunderbirds lost, 6-5, to the Americans Friday at the Toyota Center. The T-Birds return home to the accesso ShoWare Center Saturday to play the Everett Silvertips. Game time is 6:05 p.m.

"That was a heartbreaker," said head coach Matt O'Dette of the last-minute loss. "We showed good resiliency to come back in the game. Frustrating at the end to take a penalty and give up a goal though."

Seattle (12-25-2-1) trailed 5-2 when Dunn scored twice and assisted on another goal as the T-Birds forged a 5-5 tie with less than two minutes remaining. But the T-Birds were assessed a tripping penalty with just over a minute left on the clock and Tri-City cashed in to skate away with the win.

After a scoreless first period, the Americans would score four times in the second period and grab a 4-1 lead heading into the final twenty minutes. "There are things we could have done better throughout the game," remarked O'Dette. "We would have put ourselves in a better spot and wouldn't have had to scramble to come back late."

The T-Birds got a pair of early power play chances but failed to convert. "You have to cash in on those early in the game," commented O'Dette. "You get spotted a few power plays early and you don't cash them, you know you're going to have some kills coming later." In deed, Tri-City was 2-for-3 with the man advantage in the third period.

O'Dette said they got away from some of the things they had been doing lately to keep games low scoring and close. "Not defending well enough. Just giving freebies to the opposition, easy tap ins around the net. Defending well has been a strength for us recently, not tonight. That's what makes this one sting."

Dunn finished the night with four points on two goals and a pair of assists. He assisted on Braeden Cootes' goal at 11:40 of the third period. HIs shorthanded goal at 14:12 pulled Seattle within two at 5-3, he assisted on Nathan Pilling's goal that made it 5-4 at 17:57, then tied it with a backhand shot off a rebound at 18:17.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The T-Birds second period goal was the first in the WHL for 2024 first round draft pick Brock England. He would add an assist on Seattle's second goal as well. "Really nice debut, but it's not surprising to us," remarked O'Dette of England's first regular season WHL game. "We saw a glimpse of what he's capable of in training camp. He gave us a jump, a spark, and he earned some shifts on the first line in the third period."

Seattle played again with just one 20-year-old in the lineup as Hayden Pakkala served a one game suspension and newly acquired Brayden Schuurman has yet to join the team.

Seattle's streak of 18 straight penalty kills ended when the Americans scored their two third period power play goals.

Seattle has released 2005 winger Arjun Bawa.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.