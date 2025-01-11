Tigers Strike Oil Against Edmonton

January 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Just over seven minutes into the first period, Bryce Pickford found himself on the receiving end of a hit and picked up a four-minute roughing penalty, giving the Oil Kings a lengthy power play. The Tigers' penalty kill refused to waver, and Hunter St. Martin sprung loose on a 2-on-0 rush with help from Veeti Vaisanen. St. Martin kept the puck and ripped it past Alex Worthington for his fifth short-handed goal of the season, putting the Tigers on top 1-0 just over halfway through the frame.

Minutes later, the Tigers pressed again. Liam Ruck collected a shot that bounced off the end boards from Jonas Woo, spun around at the goal line, and tucked it past Worthington's pad for a 2-0 lead. Oasiz Wiesblatt picked up an assist on the play, as the Tigers closed out the opening period with a 13-6 edge in shots.

With just under five minutes left in the second period, Kadon McCann continued his hot streak by scoring the Tigers' second short-handed goal of the game. Hunter St. Martin had been called for boarding, but the Tigers penalty kill remained potent, as Niilopekka Muhonen and Oasiz Wiesblatt set up McCann for the tally, giving Medicine Hat a 3-0 lead late in the period.

The Tigers kept up the pressure with just over a minute left, this time on the power play. Tanner Molendyk fed Bryce Pickford at the point, and Pickford ripped a shot that Ryder Ritchie tipped past Worthington to extend the lead to 4-0 heading into the intermission.

The Oil Kings would finally find some life on the power play, with Gavin Hodnett firing a one-timer past Jordan Switzer to cut the Tigers' lead to three. 4-1 Tigers.

Minutes later, the Tigers would bounce right back as Marcus Pacheco hustled into the Edmonton zone and spun behind the net, bouncing a shot off Worthington and in, restoring the Tigers' four-goal lead. 5-1 Tigers.

With just under two minutes left in the game, the Oil Kings took a roughing penalty, sending the Tigers' dangerous power play back on the ice. Hunter St. Martin found himself in the right spot, grabbing a rebound and firing it past a down-and-out Worthington, securing the 6-1 win for Medicine Hat in Edmonton.

Special Teams:

PP: 2/4 - 50.0%

PK: 5/6 - 83.3%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Hunter St. Martin - Medicine Hat

Jordan Switzer - Medicine Hat

Gavin Hodnett - Edmonton

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Jonas Woo

The Tigers are back in action in Calgary, Friday night vs the Calgary Hitmen. Game time is 7:00PM (MST) You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM with the voice of the Tigers, Will Bryant or watch on watch.chl.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.