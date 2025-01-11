Whynott's Late-Game Heroics Lifts Americans Over Thunderbirds

January 11, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (21-12-2-1) saw their 5-2 lead disappear in a 4:05 stretch late in regulation, but Brandon Whynott scored a power play goal with 41 seconds to go as the Americans picked up a 6-5 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds (12-25- 2-1) Friday night.

A scoreless first period saw the shots read 13-11 in favor of the Americans. Ryan Grout, making his first start on home ice, made a huge stop on Matej Pekar early in the game as he stretched across the crease to deny the game's opening goal.

Just over seven minutes into the second period the Americans scored the game's first goal. Jackson Smith had the puck in the left faceoff circle and fired it to the slot for Terrell Goldsmith who put it into the open net for his third of the season.

Five minutes later Grady Martin extended the lead, after a video review. He drove down the left wing toward Grayson Malinoski and sent the puck to the goal. Malinoski thought he had it covered, but it snuck through his pads and into the net.

The goal was initially waived off as the referee had appeared to blow the whistle before the puck went in, but after review the call was overturned and Martin had his third goal of the season.

Not long after the goal Charlie Elick introduced himself to the home crowd by throwing a massive hit on Antonio Martorana along the boards of the Tri-City end. Sawyer Mayes stepped up to challenge Elick after the hit, but Elick knocked him to the ice and sent the Toyota Center crowd into a frenzy.

The Thunderbirds cut into the Tri-City lead after killing off a penalty following that scrap. After a bouncing puck was stopped by Grout, the rebound sat in the slot and was fired home by Brock England who was making his WHL debut for Seattle.

Tri-City shook off the goal and quickly restored their two-goal lead. Savin Virk had the puck in the corner of the Seattle zone and quickly spun a blind centering pass toward the crease for Max Curran who tapped the puck into the open net for his 10th of the season.

Just over a minute later Virk snapped a shot on net off the rush and it snuck through Malinoski and sat in the blue paint. Cash Koch knocked it into the open net for his seventh of the season as Tri-City carried a 4-1 lead into the second intermission.

The score remained 4-1 until over halfway through the third period when Braeden Cootes finished off a give-and-go play off the rush 11:40 into the final frame.

Jake Sloan quickly got the goal back on the power play, redirecting a pass from Smith into the back of the net for his 12th of the season. Smith picked up his fourth assist of the game on the goal.

With the Americans up 5-2 and six minutes to play, the game appeared to be comfortably in hand for the home team as they went to the power play. A strong forecheck by Seattle led to a shorthanded goal as Coster Dunn brought Seattle within two with 5:48 remaining in regulation.

With Malinoski on the bench for the extra attacker, Nathan Pilling snapped home a shot into the top corner through a screen to make it 5-4 with 2:03 left in the game. Just 20 seconds later the Thunderbirds tied the game.

A shot from the blue line was fought off by Grout, but the rebound bounced down to his right and Dunn was able to lift it over the outstretched goaltender, tying the game at five with 1:43 to play.

The Americans called their 30-second timeout following the goal, but went to the power play when Radim Mrtka dragged Sloan down in the neutral zone.

On that man advantage Brandon Whynott took a centering feed while in the left circle, looked at the net and fired the puck over the shoulder of Malinoski, restoring Tri-City's lead with 41 seconds on the clock.

Seattle worked the puck into the Americans zone off the faceoff, and pulled the goaltender again, but this time Tri-City was able to keep the puck away from the net and secure the 6-5 victory.

The win was Grout's first career WHL victory as he finished with 31 saves. Tri-City now prepares to welcome the Victora Royals (22-11-3-4) Saturday night for a 6:05 puck drop.

Announced attendance was 3,438.

