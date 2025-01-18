Warriors Shut Out By Oil Kings

January 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - The Warriors had early moments to take control but could not capitalize, while Edmonton controlled the flow of the game and capitalized on their chances and handed Moose Jaw a 7-0 loss on Saturday.

The early moments of the first period were fast and tight as both teams battled to move the puck toward the net.

Eight minutes into the period, Edmonton landed on a power play and was able to capitalize when Lukas Sawchyn put a shot past Warriors' goalie Matthew Hutchison. The Oil Kings went up by two less than four minutes later on a goal from Miroslav Holinka. They extended their lead with three minutes left when Cole Miller scored on an Edmonton rush.

The Oil Kings continued to pressure the Warriors in the second period. They outshot Moose Jaw 10-4 in the period and got goals from Adam Jecho and Miroslav Holinka to go up by five.

Edmonton picked up two more goals in the third period, one from Jecho and the other from Roan Woodward, and went on to hand the Warriors the one-sided loss.

Jecho and Holinka led the Oil Kings with two goals and four points each.

Moose Jaw was 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Up next for the Warriors is a Wednesday bout against the Calgary Hitmen at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. Next weekend, the team heads to Alberta for games against Edmonton and Red Deer.

