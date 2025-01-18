Broncos Sign William Morin to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

January 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos will be adding to their roster as 2007-born forward William Morin (Boden, SWE) will be joining the roster after signing his WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement Saturday morning.

Morin was selected in the second round of the 2024 CHL Import Draft, #110th Overall by the Broncos.

Morin, 17, was playing for Luleà HF as part of their U18 program, suiting up in six games scoring nine goals & six assists while amounting 32 penalty minutes. Morin also played with the U20 Luleà team for five games before signing in Swift Current.

During the 2023-24 campaign with Luleà HF U18 Morin scored 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 18 games.

Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie says he's looking forward to adding Morin to the fold with the Broncos.

"We are excited to get William here and get his feet wet," he says. "He has a big frame, good sense and skill and competes."

Morin has arrived in Swift Current and should be on the ice with the team after their game January 18th against the Portland Winterhawks.

