Broncos Trounce Winterhawks

January 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos scored early and often Saturday night in front of over 2400 fans at InnovationPlex in a 10-1 clash over the Portland Winterhawks.

The Broncos would get on the board early as Sawyer Dingman (Edmonton, AB) would get his first goal in 25 games at 4:28 to open the scoring for Swift Current, Marek Ročák (Valasske Klobouky, CZE) and Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) would chip in on the opening mark. Late in the period the Broncos would add to their lead when Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) wired his 30th of the season to push the lead to 2-0, Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) and Jace McFaul would contribute to the Mistelbacher goal. 53 seconds later, the Broncos were at it again as Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK) would one-time home his first as a Broncos and 12th of the season to make it 3-0 Swift Current. Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) & Trae Wilke (Saskatoon, SK) would get in on the assists and keep the Broncos lead at three going to the second.

Swift Current would continue the onslaught of offence as Luke Mistelbacher would finish off a passing play with Clarke Caswell & Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) at 1:16 putting the Broncos at 4-0. Rylan Gould would add to the lead with his 15th of the season at 3:06 from Trae Wilke. 1:02 later on a Broncos power play, Brady Birnie would cash-in with his 21st of the season from Mistelbacher & Caswell. Moments later again on a Swift Current man-advantage, Carlin Dezainde would break his 9 game goal-less drought with his 18th of the season from Jaxen Gauchier (Peavine, AB) & Wilke. Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck (Winkler, MB) would be busy as the Winterhawks dealt with a 5-on-3 had chances to score but would stand tall with 14 stops keeping a 7-0 lead.

In the final period, the Broncos would keep the good times rolling as Kurt Rookes (Manson, MB) would bury his second goal of the week from Clarke Caswell to make it 8-0 Broncos. Portland would snap Reid Dyck's shutout bid with seven minutes left in regulation as Josh Zakreski would get his 18th of the season on the power play for the Winterhawks. But The Broncos would take liberties into their own hands again as Jaxen Gauchier would follow up his own rebound for his 5th of the season from Daxon Yerex (Oak Bluff, MB) & Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK) at 15:36. Rylan Gould would give the Broncos their first double-digit goal total in the season at 18:12 from Parker Rondeau (Swift Current, SK) & Gauchier to cap the night's festivities.

With the win the Broncos move to 21-18-1-1 on the season while Portland dropped their record to 25-16-2-1. Swift Current will cap the weekend with an afternoon meeting with the Saskatoon Blades Sunday at SaskTel Centre.

