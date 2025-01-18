Game Day Hub: January 18 at Swift Current

January 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks wrap up the Eastern Swing in Swift Current as they take on the Broncos on Saturday, January 18 at 5:00 p.m. at InnovationPlex.

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. PT

Venue: InnovationPlex

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

Last time out, the Winterhawks shined in a 5-2 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors in a rematch of the 2024 WHL Championship. Five different Hawks lit the lamp-Carter Sotheran, Kayd Ruedig, Alex Weiermair, Kyle McDonough, and Hudson Darby-showcasing a balanced attack. Portland's depth and resilience proved too much for Moose Jaw to handle as they secured the win.

Captain Chyzowski Continues to Capitalize

Kyle Chyzowski is having an incredible season, solidifying himself as a leader both on and off the ice for the Winterhawks. With 71 points (30G, 41A) in 43 games, he leads the team in scoring and is second in the WHL. His 30 goals are also second in the league, and his 177 shots on goal are first. The captain has been especially hot recently, posting 18 points (3G, 15A) in his last nine games, including two assists in Friday's tilt versus Moose Jaw. Beyond the stats, Chyzowski's leadership and consistency have been instrumental to the Hawks' success, making him a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

Jugnauth's Offensive Jolt

Tyson Jugnauth has been a dominant force from the blue line for the Winterhawks, recording points in 16 of his last 17 games for an impressive 34 points (5G, 29A) during that span. His stellar stretch included a remarkable six-assist performance on December 7 against the Vancouver Giants, marking the first six-point game by a Winterhawk since Oliver Bjorkstrand accomplished the feat in 2015. Jugnauth leads not just the WHL in defensive scoring, but the entire Canadian Hockey League and sits atop both in assists with 49, cementing his status as one of the top playmakers in the league this season.

Scouting Swift Current

The Swift Current Broncos come into tonight's game sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 20-18-1-1 record. They'll be looking to bounce back after a tough 6-1 road loss to the Prince Albert Raiders in their most recent outing. Offensively, the Broncos are led by wingers Luke Mistelbacher and Clarke Caswell. Mistelbacher is a dynamic scorer, sitting fifth in the league with 28 goals and totaling 62 points (29G, 33A) in 40 games. Caswell has been an elite playmaker, contributing 54 points (15G, 39A) in 38 games. Together, they form a dangerous duo capable of driving the offense and creating opportunities.

In net, Reid Dyck has carried most of the workload for the Broncos, boasting two shutouts and a .893 save percentage in 29 appearances. He's supported by Joey Rocha, who has a .877 save percentage in 15 games this season. On special teams, the Broncos rank eighth in the league on the power play at 25%, making them a threat with the man advantage. However, their penalty kill sits 14th converting at 75.4%, giving Portland a potential edge when up a man.

2024-25 Season Series

This is the first and only meeting between the Swift Current Broncos and Portland Winterhawks this season.

Western Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2025

