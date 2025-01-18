'czech Mate': Jecho, Holinka Lead Way For Oil Kings In Win Over Warriors

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings will head back to Alberta with four of a possible six points on their three-game Saskatchewan road trip after a 7-0 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night.

The Oil Kings were able to get things going early and didn't look back in this one as Ethan Simcoe made 20 saves for his first career WHL shutout.

The scoring started 8:09 into the first period as Lukas Sawchyn finished off a Gavin Hodnett feed to make it 1-0. Miroslav Holinka got his first since early November at the 12:23 mark of the first, and Cole Miller scored off a takeaway with just under four minutes to play in the first to make it 3-0 after one period.

Adam Jecho joined his Czech countrymate in the scoring as he made it 4-0 Edmonton in the second period. That chase Moose Jaw's starting netminder Matthew Hutchison after he stopped 12 of 16 shots. Josh Banini would enter the fray, but the Oil Kings managed to beat him as well. Holinka scored on him too shortly after entering the game making it 5-0 after two periods.

In the third, Jecho matched Holinka with his second of the night, and Roan Woodward added another later in the period to make it a 7-0 final.

Holinka and Jecho both ended the night with two assists each on top of their two goals. It's Jecho's second four-point night of his career while it's the first time Holinka has earned four points in a game.

The Oil Kings ultimately outshot the Warriors 33-20, and the Oil Kings powerplay was 2-for-5. The penalty kill ended 4-for-4.

Edmonton is now 24-16-1-2 on the year and are back in action on Friday, hosting the Warriors.

