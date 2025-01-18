'czech Mate': Jecho, Holinka Lead Way For Oil Kings In Win Over Warriors
January 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings will head back to Alberta with four of a possible six points on their three-game Saskatchewan road trip after a 7-0 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night.
The Oil Kings were able to get things going early and didn't look back in this one as Ethan Simcoe made 20 saves for his first career WHL shutout.
The scoring started 8:09 into the first period as Lukas Sawchyn finished off a Gavin Hodnett feed to make it 1-0. Miroslav Holinka got his first since early November at the 12:23 mark of the first, and Cole Miller scored off a takeaway with just under four minutes to play in the first to make it 3-0 after one period.
Adam Jecho joined his Czech countrymate in the scoring as he made it 4-0 Edmonton in the second period. That chase Moose Jaw's starting netminder Matthew Hutchison after he stopped 12 of 16 shots. Josh Banini would enter the fray, but the Oil Kings managed to beat him as well. Holinka scored on him too shortly after entering the game making it 5-0 after two periods.
In the third, Jecho matched Holinka with his second of the night, and Roan Woodward added another later in the period to make it a 7-0 final.
Holinka and Jecho both ended the night with two assists each on top of their two goals. It's Jecho's second four-point night of his career while it's the first time Holinka has earned four points in a game.
The Oil Kings ultimately outshot the Warriors 33-20, and the Oil Kings powerplay was 2-for-5. The penalty kill ended 4-for-4.
Edmonton is now 24-16-1-2 on the year and are back in action on Friday, hosting the Warriors.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2025
- 'czech Mate': Jecho, Holinka Lead Way For Oil Kings In Win Over Warriors - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Drop Fourth Straight Game; Fall 4-1 in Everett - Prince George Cougars
- Warriors Shut Out By Oil Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Broncos Trounce Winterhawks - Swift Current Broncos
- Hawks Fall to Broncos in Eastern Swing Finale - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Silvertips: 0 - Prince George Cougars
- Broncos Sign William Morin to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Swift Current Broncos
- Chiefs Host Hurricanes in Annual Military Appreciation Night Presented by Pizza Factory - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Game 44 vs Calgary Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Oil Kings Wrap up Saskatchewan Swing in Moose Jaw - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Broncos Host Winterhawks in First Ever Darby Bowl - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Day Hub: January 18 at Swift Current - Portland Winterhawks
- T-Birds Grab Two Points in Kelowna - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Giants Double up Ams 6-3 on Home Ice - Vancouver Giants
- Lethbridge Seals Game Late as Wild Fall 4-2 to Eastern Conference Contender - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- 'czech Mate': Jecho, Holinka Lead Way For Oil Kings In Win Over Warriors
- Oil Kings Wrap up Saskatchewan Swing in Moose Jaw
- Oil Kings Earn First Win On Saskatchewan Swing Over Pats
- Oil Kings Continue Road Trip in Regina
- Oil Kings Comeback Falls Short against Broncos