Oil Kings Wrap up Saskatchewan Swing in Moose Jaw

January 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings wrap up a three-game Saskatchewan road trip tonight as they pay a visit to the defending WHL Champions.

The Oil Kings head to Moose Jaw to take on the Warriors tonight with a 1-1-0-0 record on this road trip after defeating the Regina Pats 3-2 on Friday night in Regina. Gavin Hodnett, Adam Jecho, and Jack Toogood all scored for the Oil Kings, while Ethan Simcoe made 20 saves.

Edmonton is now 23-16-1-2 on the season, good for 49 points, just five back of division leading Medicine Hat.

With Hodnett's goal on Friday, he will look to continue his hot stretch of hockey as he's scored in five straight games, while Lukas Sawchyn's point streak is up to eight games after an assist in last night's game.

The Warriors are currently 10-26-4-2 on the season, 16 points back of the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot. Moose Jaw is coming off a loss to Portland last night and they're led offensively by Lynden Lakovic who was 39 points in 33 games.

Tonight will be the first of four meetings of the season between the two clubs. They met four times last season as well with Edmonton holding a 1-3-0-0 record in those games. Gavin Hodnett and Roan Woodward had five points each in last season's series, while Moose Jaw returns Pavel McKenzie who had five points.

Puck drop from Moose Jaw is at 6 p.m. MT.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (39, 23-36-59)

Gavin Hodnett (42, 20-23-43)

Roan Woodward (42, 16-24-40)

Lukas Sawchyn (42, 8-24-32)

Adam Jecho (31, 10-16-26)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Adam Jecho is 15 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 19 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 18 points away from 100 in the WHL

Warriors Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Lynden Lakovic (31, 17-22-39)

Aiden Ziprick (42, 10-23-33)

Pavel McKenzie (42, 11-13-24)

Krzystof Macias (27, 8-14-22)

Luke Moroz (39, 4-15-19)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Moose Jaw Warriors:

Saturday, January 18 @ Moose Jaw

Friday, January 24 @ Edmonton

Saturday, February 8 @ Edmonton

Tuesday, February 25 @ Moose Jaw

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.