Broncos Host Winterhawks in First Ever Darby Bowl

January 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (20-18-1-1) will look to rebound after last night's loss to the Prince Albert Raiders when they welcome the Portland Winterhawks (25-15-2-1) to InnovationPlex Saturday night.

The Broncos are coming off a tough 7-1 loss to the Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre Friday while the Winterhawks look to close out their East Division road-trip on a high note currently 3-1 on the road-trip.

Swift Current is in the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference Standings while Portland is 3rd in the US Division and 4th in Western Conference coming into action Saturday.

Tonight is SaskTel Night with plenty of prizes up for grabs for fans coming to the gate, as well as the first Darby Bowl where Winterhawk players Hudson & Griffin Darby both played their minor hockey and U18 in Swift Current will be suiting up for Portland while Broncos Assistant Coach and Hudson & Griffin's father Regan Darby will watch on from the opposing side.

Game Time is set for 7 PM. The game will be broadcast live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

2024-25 Regular Season: 20-18-1-1 Home: 14-7-1-0 Away: 6-11-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 3-2-1-0 Home: 2-0-1-0 Away: 1-2-0-0

LAST GAME 7-1 L @ Raiders: The Broncos gave up three first period goals in the first eight minutes of play and couldn't recover falling at the Art Hauser Centre 7-1 Friday night. Luke Mistelbacher had his team leading 29th goal on the campaign on the power play for the lone Bronco goal.

vs. WINTERHAWKS: This is the only meeting of the season between Swift Current and Portland. In the 2023-24 season at InnovationPlex on November 3, 2023 where the Broncos were victorious 4-3 in a shootout. Rylan Gould lead the way with a pair of points and the shootout winner. Since 1996-97, the Broncos are 16-13-0-0 (one tie) against the Winterhawks while 11-3-0-0 (one tie at home)

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

January 18/2025 - at Swift Current November 3/2023 - at Swift Current (4-3 SO SC)

